A number of AC Milan players were praised for their performance during last night’s storming 7-0 win over Torino by Tuttosport’s player ratings. Starting with the best players on the pitch, the paper (via MilanNews) gave each of Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie a score of 8 out of 10 for their performances. A brace for the Frenchman and one goal for the Ivorian, but Franck was the “master of the midfield”.