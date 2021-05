The Union County Auditor’s Office was recently awarded the Government Finance Officers’ Association’s Achievement of Excellence of Financial Reporting as well as the Auditor of State’s Award with Distinction. The awards recognize that Auditor Andrea Weaver had a clean financial audit and that her reporting was excellent. This is the third time Weaver has received the Auditor of State’s Award. Weaver said she has received the GFOA award, “many times.” Weaver said her amazing team and the excellent fiscal officers in the county departments and agencies make these awards possible. Above, Weaver, left, poses with Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.