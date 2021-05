Current Records: Los Angeles 37-28; Los Angeles 44-22 The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. The Lakers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.