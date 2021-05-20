Newcomer Profile: Jonas Aidoo

Background: Jonas Aidoo is a 6’11” center out of Liberty Heights Athletic Institute and committed to play basketball for the Vols on April 15th. The four-star recruit had previously committed to Marquette, but a change in the program’s leadership led to Aidoo's decision to decommit from the program and ultimately choose Rocky Top as his new home. The Charlotte, NC 215-pound native averaged 11.3 points per game along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks per game in 25 games at Durham Voyager Academy in the 2019-2020 season. Aidoo reclassified in 2020 and played his post-grad season at Liberty Heights. Aidoo shined at the Phenom HoopState Championship Tournament, averaging just over 17 points a game. Aidoo will have a special connection with a staff member of the Vols, as the former Marquette assistant head coach and now Tennessee Basketball assistant, Justin Gainey, played a key role in Aidoo’s recruiting process. Widely regarded as a top-100 player in the 2021 recruiting class and the best prospect to come out of North Carolina in the class, Aidoo will join Gainey along with other high-profile prospects and transfers such as Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield in Knoxville.

Fit: With Barnes being a defensive mind, Aidoo’s build and athleticism make the Vols an extraordinary fit for him. Aidoo’s nearly 7’0” height and long wingspan will allow him to be an offensive rebound machine, and his ability to block a lot of shots will help fill that Yves Pons role on defense. Aidoo’s five years of high school experience also gives him a high basketball IQ, which is a quality that will pay dividends for the Vols as their offense will most likely run through a freshman in Kennedy Chandler. A young, talented, intelligent, extreme mismatch down low will make it easier for Chandler and the rest of the Vols to find success in the upcoming season.

Impact Report: Jonas Aidoo is one of many big names the Vols have in their 2021 recruiting class, as he joins five-star prospects Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield along with fellow four-star guy in Justin Powell. The Vols recruited Aidoo to fill the gap Yves Pons left behind, so Jonas Aidoo should get quite a bit of playing time early in his career on Rocky Top, and with the fact that he has that special relationship with Gainey, Jonas Aidoo is set up very well to have an immediate and successful impact for UT basketball with so much upside to grow.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.