Mariners manager Scott Servais has one 'critical' idea for how to ignite Seattle's slumping bats
Scott Servais has one specific suggestion for how to awaken the Mariners' slumping offense, and he says he's introduced the idea to Seattle's hitters in one-on-one meetings. "Getting back to using the whole field is absolutely critical in hitting in our game, and certainly with the level of pitching that we're seeing night in and night out," the Mariners manager said Wednesday afternoon, a day after his club was no-hit for the second time in 13 days.www.wenatcheeworld.com