Democrats And Republicans Square Off Over House Mask Mandate

By Alana Wise
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 hours ago
The debate over masks has returned to the House floor. As an increasing number of Republicans express frustration that they have to continue to wear masks on the floor of the chamber, a GOP-led resolution to change the House's guidance on masks was tabled on Wednesday evening. Their effort comes...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
Person
Nancy Pelosi
#House Republicans#Democrats#Cdc#Democratic Debate#Gop Debate#Maskless#Cdc#Npr#House Of Representatives#House Members#Masks#Face Coverings#Fight#Skeptics#Regulations#Updated Mask#Appropriate Decorum#Proper Attire#Square#Vaccinated Members
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
Bristol, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Bristol GOP, Democrats square off over legality of charter rule on term limits

A partisan dispute in Bristol has called into question whether municipal voters have the authority to adopt term limits for city officials, and so far there’s no clear path to an answer short of a lawsuit. Based on an attorney’s opinion, Bristol’s city leaders — all Democrats — have concluded the 2013 referendum that capped consecutive elected terms is illegal. The Republican Town Committee is ...
Congress & CourtsMissoulian

Pelosi Keeps Mask Mandate for House Floor, Sparks GOP Backlash

Pelosi Keeps Mask Mandate for House Floor, Sparks GOP Backlash. On May 13, the CDC updated its mask guidance, saying fully-vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. . That same evening, a mask mandate was issued by Congressional attending physician Dr. Brian P. Monahan. . It was reiterated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The House mask mandate will remain in place “until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated.” . Several GOP House Representatives have not been vaccinated because they have either already had COVID-19 or they have publicly taken a stand against the vaccine. Minority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-LA), spoke out against Pelosi on Fox News. It’s about control. She wants to control the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, (R-LA), Minority Whip, via 'The Washington Post'. Last month, Pelosi spoke about the issue of House lawmakers getting vaccinated. You would hope that science would guide them to protect themselves, their family members and be good colleagues in the workplace to get vaccinated, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), House Speaker, via 'The Washington Post'. And the sooner that happens, the better for everything, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), House Speaker, via 'The Washington Post'
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Nancy Pelosi refuses to relax mask mandate until more Republicans in the House get vaccinated

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves her news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is requiring that all members in the House of Representatives continue wearing masks, despite new guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indoor mask-wearing is no longer necessary.