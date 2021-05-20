“Finding the Virgo” screening and Q&A with Barre Fong and Lauren Vuong

Imagine lying in bed and suddenly your heart begins to palpitate and you break out into a profuse sweat. In a panicked state, you jump up, only to feel dizzy, as if you are about to faint. You run into the bathroom to look in the mirror to see if you look as different as you feel. At that point, you begin to pray and ask God to come to your rescue because you’re not ready to die, but you feel as if that is your current fate. Instinctively, you begin to pace the floor as the “fight or flight” response kicks in and you rationalize that if you are up and moving around, then you are still alive. As fear begins to consume your mind and body, you call 911 to come to your rescue in the event that your life is in danger. When paramedics arrive, they check your vitals and while they are elevated, they tell you it’s nothing life-threatening and that you’re simply hyperventilating. Although it’s not simple at all; after having similar countless experiences and finally seeking out medical advice, you learn that you have what 40 million other Americans have-an anxiety disorder-a malady that can be crippling and debilitating; an illness that if not properly treated, can cause one to live a life paralyzed by fear.