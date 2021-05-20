newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“Finding the Virgo” screening and Q&A with Barre Fong and Lauren Vuong

By Emily Hewitt
theoakleafnews.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Vuong promoted empathy towards refugees by sharing her journey of finding the captain that rescued her family after they escaped Vietnam in a screening of her film, “Finding the Virgo,” April 30, followed by a Q&A with Vuong and director Barre Fong. Vuong’s story began with the Fall of...

www.theoakleafnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#The Lng Virgo#Chinese American#Asian American#Indonesian#Vietnamese#San Franciscan#Family#Saigon#Films#Mutual Friends#Empathy#Cake#Boat#Fall#Search#Booth Identities#History#Frosting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Related
MoviesSt. Louis American

Lauren London returns to big screen, finds healing while filming

After stepping away to grieve her fiancé Nipsey Hussle’s death in 2019, Lauren London has returned to acting. She currently stars in “Without Remorse,” alongside Michael B. Jordan. In the film, Jordan’s character seeks revenge against ex-military officers who killed London’s character, their unborn child and members of his Navy...
Pottsville, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Virgo the Virgin large, but faint constellation

Of all the constellations we see through the year, Virgo the Virgin is the second largest. The only problem is that it’s also one of the faintest in the Pottsville heavens. With a lot of visual digging, Virgo can be found in the low southeast evening sky this time of year. Virgo does have one bright star, though. It’s Spica, and it’s very easy to see because it’s by far the brightest star in the low southeast. Even if you have to put up with light pollution, you’ll have no trouble spotting Spica.
Books & Literaturewgcu.org

Lauren Hough and Elizabeth McCracken

On this episode of the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, Lauren Hough is here to talk about her essay collection, Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing. Hough was raised in a cult, got kicked out of the Air Force for being gay, and was a bouncer and a cable guy. She's been through a lot, and she writes about it all beautifully.
Astronomynonpareilonline.com

Stargazing: Virgo’s brightest star Spica easy to locate

Of the 12 constellations which comprise the zodiac, the only one represented by a female is that of the goddess Virgo, the Virgin. At about 10 p.m. tonight, assuming the skies are clear, look for this constellation almost mid-high in the southern sky. Virgo, as with many other constellations, is...
FestivalFiji Village

Dr Fong says people cannot gather to celebrate Eid tomorrow

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong wishes a sincere Eid Mubarak to all those marking this joyous occasion safely at home. He says Eid, the festive occasion that marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan is tomorrow. Doctor Fong says for most every year, this is a...
Sebastopol, CAsonomawest.com

Faces of West County: Katheryn Fong

There was a headline last week that puzzled me. It read: “Zhao Makes History - Nomadland filmmaker is first woman of color to win best director.” I never thought of people from Asia as having another color. Like Kathy, I am the child of two immigrants who found refuge here...
TV Seriestelegraphherald.com

Television Q&A

Question: What happened to the young actress who played Lightning on the TV show “Black Lightning”? She was replaced with someone who doesn’t even resemble her. Answer: The superhero series has indeed changed actresses playing Jennifer Pierce aka Lightning, from original cast member China Anne McClain to Laura Kariuki. McClain...
San Francisco, CAsan francisco state university

Alum Ben Fong-Torres Reflects on Five-Decade Career as Rock 'n' Roll Journalist

KRON-CHANNEL 4 (SAN FRANCISCO) -- When he began his career more than five decades ago it was pretty obvious few people looked like him. “I had no role models who were Asian Americans,” Fong-Torres said. “I had role models who for sure in show business, radio and television and writing, but nothing outside those folks and so, yeah, my dreams were kind of limited.”
Books & Literaturedavenportlibrary.com

Band of Sisters by Lauren Willig

In the fall of 1917, eighteen Smith College graduates leave for war-torn France. They’ve volunteered to aid the people of a group of small rural villages that have been devastated by World War I in Band of Sisters by Laruen Willig. Swept along by a wave of patriotism and good...
New York City, NY6sqft

Jing Fong will stay in Chinatown with new downsized location

New York City’s largest Chinese restaurant is downsizing. This Sunday, Jing Fong, will close its Elizabeth Street location, the 20,000-square-foot restaurant known for its 800-person dining room and as a hot spot for dim sum. Thankfully, the iconic spot will be staying in Chinatown, as Eater NY reported, with a new 125-seat restaurant opening in July.
AstronomyRefinery29

The Full Moon In Scorpio Offers Us The Gift Of Knowledge

Sometimes it can feel like full moons are a gift the sky gives us. Not a tissue-paper gift, not porcelain and fragile with lightness, despite all the light we see. A full moon has energetic weight, and this full moon in Scorpio is no exception. A supermoon under the stars of a fixed water sign, the Scorpio full moon takes up all the energy in the room; it sits in the pit of your stomach, sending signals to your heart that there’s something amiss. It’s not a doom and gloom scenario — although Scorpios love a dash of both in an otherwise resplendent scene. Rather, it offers up the gift of knowing that there’s more to know, it reminds us of the burden of understanding that there’s an underside to everything.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Q&A: Kountry Wayne finds his own lane with 'In Real Life Comedy Tour'

Call Kountry Wayne a social media comedian or online comedian if you want, but he’s shown he has what it takes to move beyond the digital realm. The Georgia native became a Facebook sensation in 2014 and has performed in comedy clubs across the country, including Helium Comedy Club and the Laugh Lounge in St. Louis.
Lifestylehoroscope.com

5 Love Tarot Spreads (and Love Tarot Cards)

For Tarot readers, it’s no surprise when a client comes in looking for a love Tarot reading. But what if we told you that you could bypass the whole process and get a free love Tarot reading by pulling your own cards? Just pick up your Tarot deck, shuffle, and draw cards from a love Tarot spread below.
YogaPosted by
Glamour

Aquarius Tarot Horoscopes: May 2021

Aquarius, are you ready? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate the year ahead. Time to move onward and upward on your path to discovering your highest vibrational self. Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Leo, Your May Horoscope Is All About Finding True Friendship

You’re entering the month with ambition and motivation guiding you forward, but your Leo May 2021 horoscope shows that you want your wins to involve everyone. By May 8, Mercury and Venus will be sending positive energy and focus to your 11th house of vision. This will not only tap into your social skills and help you make new friends, but it will also help you make your community a better place through humanitarian efforts. Good for you, Leo!
LifestyleOMTimes Magazine

How Grateful Is Your Zodiac Sign?

In the spirit of feeling gratitude, let’s reflect on what each sign loves most and say a big thank you for everything we share. Gratefulness & Forgiveness and The Astrological Signs. Gratitude and the Zodiac. Isn’t it great when someone shows their gratefulness and opens our hearts with pure grace?
Mental HealthCincinnati Herald

The Demon Within

Imagine lying in bed and suddenly your heart begins to palpitate and you break out into a profuse sweat. In a panicked state, you jump up, only to feel dizzy, as if you are about to faint. You run into the bathroom to look in the mirror to see if you look as different as you feel. At that point, you begin to pray and ask God to come to your rescue because you’re not ready to die, but you feel as if that is your current fate. Instinctively, you begin to pace the floor as the “fight or flight” response kicks in and you rationalize that if you are up and moving around, then you are still alive. As fear begins to consume your mind and body, you call 911 to come to your rescue in the event that your life is in danger. When paramedics arrive, they check your vitals and while they are elevated, they tell you it’s nothing life-threatening and that you’re simply hyperventilating. Although it’s not simple at all; after having similar countless experiences and finally seeking out medical advice, you learn that you have what 40 million other Americans have-an anxiety disorder-a malady that can be crippling and debilitating; an illness that if not properly treated, can cause one to live a life paralyzed by fear.