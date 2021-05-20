newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Black Panther Legacy Keepers co-founder Amin Cooley on starting anew while building on the old

By Emily Hewitt
theoakleafnews.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd lit a revolutionary fire in many Americans, but not all were immediately prepared to take to the streets. Musician-turned-activist Amin Cooley was one who felt he first needed a proper education in civil rights and racism; he turned to a storied source of Black power and activism: the Black Panther Party.

