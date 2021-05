Imagine this – you are laying in a hospital bed. It feels like an icepick is being hammered into your skull, over and over and over again. Every sensation, every sound, every light, brings a new swell of pure agony. You want to cry but have to fight to keep the tears from coming because you know that they will only bring more pain. Nausea strikes you in waves and you struggle to keep the contents of your stomach down. You have been here before, too many times to count. You know what you need, but you can’t say it outright. You have to dance around it, say it without saying it, so you tell the nurse, “they’ve given me something before, I can’t remember what it’s called, I think it starts with an F.”