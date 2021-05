Clover and Rowan are month-old baby guinea pigs. These best friends are friendly, social and curious. They love each other very much and must be adopted together. They enjoy sitting on laps and having all the attention. They love snacking on fresh fruit and veggies and will “wheek” when they are excited. A staff member said, “These two are the absolute cutest! They are very outgoing and clearly very bonded. Their family will be lucky to watch them grow up and learn their personalities.”