Purchasing and selling a bitcoin, the same day or over the course of multiple days, also known as 'day trading', and is done for short periods of time to quickly gain a profit. Using small price movements to your advantage can make you very wealthy-if you know how to play it correctly its especially difficult for beginners or those who haven't followed a planned course of action that is well thought out. Some high-volume traders don't have the aptitude to be brokers, but all have the ability to deal with a broad range of securities, though. There are a few products that day traders would like to invest in.We will examine basic trading concepts, followed by deciding when to buy and sell.