newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

‘Can I Have That Candy Bar?’ More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying

By UF/IFAS
southfloridareporter.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMommy, Daddy, I want that candy bar. Can we get it? Please?. As a parent, you might acquiesce when your child suddenly asks you to buy an item or two at the supermarket. If you’re an impulse buyer, you’re likely to be swayed by those around you. That probability goes up if your parents or children accompany you to the store, new University of Florida research shows.

southfloridareporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Give Us A Clue#Candy Bar#Natural Resources#Food Drink#Grocery Shopping#Grocery Stores#Shopping Insights#Buyer Insights#College Kids#Uf Ifas#Impulse Buying#Impulsive Purchases#Male Shoppers#Female Shoppers#Shopping Companions#Reasonable Purchases#People#Mommy#Demographics#Turn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Candy, and more Candy

The day after Halloween, Little Johnny was sitting on a park bench munching on one candy bar after another. After the 6th one a man on the bench across from him said, "Son, you know eating all that candy isn't good for you. It will give you acne, rot your teeth, make you fat."
Kids101wkqx.com

4 Year old kid buys more than $2,600 in SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon 😂

I used to get sent to my room for things like this but this kid MADE OUT!. Noah Bryant managed to order 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles with 918 popsicles inside. Amazon won’t take them back, and Noah’s mom, a social work student at New York University and mother of three boys, couldn’t afford to pay for them.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Popular Chips, Throw Them Away, FDA Says

Whether you're eating them as a side to your favorite sandwich or grabbing a handful while watching a movie, chips might be second only to apple pie as the quintessential American food. However, you might want to leave those crunchy snacks on the shelf, now that one major food manufacturer has announced a recall of its hugely popular chips. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these chips from your cabinet now. And for more foods you're better off avoiding, This Ice Cream Brand Just Recalled 100 of Its Products.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Classic Candy Bars That Are Terrible For You

There is something perfectly nostalgic about a candy bar. Perhaps the act of eating a chocolate bar just takes you back to a simpler time, or it's the familiar taste that no matter where you are, you know if you unwrap that go-to candy bar, it will taste just like it always has. Hey, we're all about indulging in some yummy treats every now and then, but there are some candy bars, no matter how good they taste, that are simply sugar bombs.
ShoppingTimes-Argus

CVCOC: Buy local now more than ever

There is no debate that Vermonters have put up with a lot this past year and a half. Unanticipated, and certainly unwanted, COVID-19 has created chaos in our communities. Canceling our plans, laying us off, creating havoc in our lives, our children’s lives, our plans, and economic security. As we...
GardeningDigital Trends

5 common indoor plants anyone can buy online

If you’re thinking about picking up indoor gardening, but don’t know where to start, we have good news for you: you can, like with most other things, buy plants online. We’ll help you out with some common indoor plants that anyone can handle regardless of skill level. All of these plants are easy to care for and will show up right at your doorstep. Read on to find out which ones we like best – and where to order them.
Lifestylebobvila.com

Where can I buy Masonite lap siding

Photo must be in JPG, GIF or PNG format and less than 5MB. Where can I buy Masonite siding or something similar?. HELP! I have Masonite siding on my home and have to replace the panels in several places. Can anyone tell me where I can purchase ... 43 minutes...
Grocery & Supermaketwsau.com

Target Lifts Mask Requirements for Shoppers, Employees

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WSAU) — Target has joined the list of national retailers dropping mask requirements for employees and shoppers that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement posted Monday to their company media page, the big-box store says they will “no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.”
Collegesheysocal.com

Study: Instagram, Snapchat greatly impacts how much college students drink

Researchers at Loyola Marymount University found that social media content involving alcohol is associated with increased drinking among college students, the university announced Monday. Researchers observed students in the few months before entering college and during their first year. They found that Instagram and Snapchat content affects students’ perceptions of...
Family RelationshipsSlate

How Do I Know if I’m Really Done Having Kids?

My husband and I are at a crossroads when it comes to having a second child. We have a delightful, funny, sweet 2-year-old, and my husband is pretty happy with the way things are and doesn’t particularly want to go back to Baby Land. And I don’t know that I want to go back there either! I had a rough time postpartum, physically and emotionally. However, my midwife tells me that the physical part is unlikely to repeat itself, and I feel more prepared for the emotional part. But we’re also worried about the cost of two children in daycare. And we have a good rhythm right now of taking turns looking after our son so that we both get down time—and who knows if we would have that luxury with two? I feel so close to being at peace with the decision to stop at one…but I always thought we would have two, and it’s hard to let go of that vision. Besides all of my complications after the birth of my son, I loved the tiny baby days and wish I could enjoy that again without the pain. All of the adults I know who were only children themselves have two or more kids—which makes me think they know something I don’t know about the experience of being an only! I worry about my son being lonely or not having anyone who understands his childhood.
Atlanta, GAtheatlanta100.com

Local Girl Scouts need our help now more than ever

When news broke that Atlanta Girl Scouts were stuck with a huge surplus of cookies, America stepped in to spread the word. At the time, the Metro Atlanta Girl Scouts had $3 million in cookies — that’s 720,000 boxes — in a Georgia warehouse. While normally these would be sold out, COVID-19 affected sales for the second year in a row, leading to the scouts having to get creative with virtual and drive-through pop-up sales.
ScienceSB Nation

The One Sure Sign You’ve Already Had COVID-19

You’ve heard of the common symptoms of coronavirus: Cough, fever, and shortness of breath. But according to Andrew Chan, a professor of immunology and infectious disease at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, one new symptom is a sure sign you’ve had COVID-19. Read on to learn about what it feels like—and if you should be worried.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.