newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley battles back with Nate Herbster's late game-winner to down Penn Manor in Class 3A quarterfinals

By Jeffrey Kauffman For The Sentinel
Cumberland County Sentinel
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — In Cumberland Valley annals, it might be considered one of the top goals in Eagles history. Nate Herbster picked up a loose ball and fired a shot past Penn Manor’s keeper with six seconds left to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead and an eventual victory in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals at Eagle View Stadium Wednesday evening.

cumberlink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#The Eagles#He Got Game#Go Game#Silver Spring#Walker Barrick#Comets#3a Quarterfinals#The Game#Cumberland Valley Annals#Eagles History#Silver Spring Township#Manheim Township#Eagles Attackers#Coach Phil Helms#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Carlisle, PACumberland County Sentinel

HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley, Trinity duos head to semifinals of District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles tournament

Cumberland Valley and Trinity are one step closer to the final in the District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles Draw tournament. In Class 3A, No. 3-seeded William Ong and Vivek Srinivas rolled past Dallastown's Cameron Koons/Bobby Nicholson, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round before winning their quarterfinal match against Wilson's Veraj Patel and Ben Winkler, 7-5, 6-3. They face Penn Manor's Curtis Rabatin and Max Davis Saturday at 1.
Baseballshipnc.com

Defense lets down Bulldogs in loss to Cumberland Valley

Poor defense let down Big Spring baseball’s pitching staff in an 11-3 loss to the Cumberland Valley Eagles Monday at home. The Bulldogs (5-12) committed a total of 7 errors, which led to 9 of the Eagles’ (12-5) 11 runs. All six runs charged to the line of Big Spring starting pitcher Seth Griffie were unearned.
Hershey, PACumberland County Sentinel

Cumberland Valley High School - June 5

Cumberland Valley School District has scheduled an outdoor graduation at its football stadium for June 5. “In the past, graduation was held at the Giant Center in Hershey, which allowed us to not have to place a cap on attendance,” Panzer said. “We do anticipate that limits will be in place this year.”