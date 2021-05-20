District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley battles back with Nate Herbster's late game-winner to down Penn Manor in Class 3A quarterfinals
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — In Cumberland Valley annals, it might be considered one of the top goals in Eagles history. Nate Herbster picked up a loose ball and fired a shot past Penn Manor’s keeper with six seconds left to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead and an eventual victory in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals at Eagle View Stadium Wednesday evening.cumberlink.com