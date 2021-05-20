newsbreak-logo
Android 12 will finally let alternative app stores update apps without bothering the user

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in late September of last year, Google announced that will be “making changes in Android 12…to make it even easier for people to use other app stores on their devices while being careful not to compromise the safety measures Android has in place” in response to mounting pressure from Epic Games and government regulators. However, Google didn’t specify exactly what changes they were going to make to Android, and they also didn’t share any specific information about this change at Google I/O 2021. In Google’s official blog post announcing Android 12, however, the company confirmed that it’s “delivering on [its] promise to make third-party app stores easier to use on Android 12.” Thanks to developer documentation, we finally have an idea about what changes are being made.

www.xda-developers.com
