Thursday at 1PM - LIVE Gastro Blues on the Locker Room App, Discussing Wizards & Pacers as First Round Opponents

Another offensive shootout for the ages could be on the horizon when the Washington Wizards take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Wizards have been one of the surprise turnaround teams that have somehow put themselves in a spot to potentially have a shot at a play-in opportunity in the playoffs. They recently knocked off the Toronto Raptors in a 131-129 overtime victory. Meanwhile, the Pacers are coming off a 133-126 win over the Atlanta Hawks.