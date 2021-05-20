Thursday at 1PM - LIVE Gastro Blues on the Locker Room App, Discussing Wizards & Pacers as First Round Opponents
The Gastro gang is back with another of the hosts’ weekly bonus podcasts recording LIVE on the Locker Room app, Thursday, 5/20, at 1:00pm Eastern. Emily, Dan and Steve will be discussing the night’s play-in matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. Listen to find out who the hosts would rather face in the first round of the Playoffs, which begin for the Sixers on Sunday.www.chatsports.com