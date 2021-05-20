Let’s Think of Future Us
"Let's think of future us" is a phrase I introduced to my kids a while ago. After coming in from playing outside in the snow I watched them fling their wet stuff everywhere, leaving their boots and coats in various places. Having been through this before I know how this is going to end. When we want to leave to go somewhere or go play outside again the kids would be frustrated and unable to find their things, which in turn would cause me to become frustrated too.