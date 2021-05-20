Let’s Think of Future Us

“Don’t admit to anything dirty, OK?” my partner cautioned when I told her what I was writing about. I’ll try not to. However, I do want to raise a mild stink about how weirdly invested we all seem to be in the shower habits of strangers. Each week brings a flurry of new articles about how the pandemic has turned us all into dirt-monsters – normally pegged to some supposedly shocking survey results. Last November, for example, the media were abuzz about an Ipsos Mori study that found a quarter of Britons were less likely to shower daily than at the start of the pandemic. In February, a YouGov survey found 17% of adults in Britain were showering less often than in the Before Times. This week, a company called VoucherCodes came out with a survey that found half of Britons don’t shower daily. Judging by the fact that voucher sites are now running studies on the matter, it seems there is an endless appetite for this kind of hygiene-related content.