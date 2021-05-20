newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Let’s Think of Future Us

By Nikki Cox
No Sidebar
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Let’s think of future us” is a phrase I introduced to my kids a while ago. After coming in from playing outside in the snow I watched them fling their wet stuff everywhere, leaving their boots and coats in various places. Having been through this before I know how this is going to end. When we want to leave to go somewhere or go play outside again the kids would be frustrated and unable to find their things, which in turn would cause me to become frustrated too.

nosidebar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Us#Future Self#Instagram#Lovelylucidlife Com#Turn#Rest#Unnecessary Stuff#Chips#Sweet Cherub Face#Watch Tv#Clothing#Snow#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

Let Us Now Praise Gentle Men

I would guess that I fight with my spouse about as often as most people typically fight with their significant others. You live with another person (and have your finances and your children and any number of other things tied up with that person), there are going to be some differences of opinion.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Relationships Need Space to Breathe to Survive

The truth is that many of us forget what it feels like to be distant from our significant others. So much is immediate these days, and not just with the overwhelm of information technology, but with life in a pandemic, many couples are cooped up in their homes with one another for far too long.
KidsThrive Global

Let’s Think Twice About Naming the Next Generation After the Pandemic

The notion of labeling children growing up during the pandemic as “Gen C” is unsettling. If this label takes hold, it could follow them throughout their lives and define their generation. We need to ask ourselves how carrying the label of “Gen C” could affect children throughout their lives. Labels...
EconomyThrive Global

It’s Reinvention time lets change the future in 2021.

A quick look around us will let us know how things have been fast-moving up and for the more helpful across business industries worldwide. This is a great sight to behold, looking at how these industries have grown over the years and now, even amidst some tough times worldwide, brands are trying to put their best foot forward and keep consistently moving ahead in their quest to sustain their positions and grow from there.
ReligionEvening Star

Let us be true friends

What makes a friend? There are numerous songs about friendship. Some of the greats that come to mind are You Got a Friend in Me, Lean on Me, That’s What Friends Are For, With a Little Help From Friends, You’re My Best Friend and one of my favorites, Friends Are Friends Forever. All of these talk about our deep relationships with friends. Friends are important.
Relationship Advicepaisano-online.com

How to make things okay again

Man, you really screwed up this time. You said some shitty things, she called you on it and you said some more shitty things. Now she’s gone and you’re alone again. It happens to the best of us, but even the best men are pretty horrible sometimes. This isn’t about women. It’s about us. Learning how to live after making things so wrong, they could never be okay again.
Ellen DegeneresThe Guardian

It’s none of my business how often you shower. But I can’t help wondering …

“Don’t admit to anything dirty, OK?” my partner cautioned when I told her what I was writing about. I’ll try not to. However, I do want to raise a mild stink about how weirdly invested we all seem to be in the shower habits of strangers. Each week brings a flurry of new articles about how the pandemic has turned us all into dirt-monsters – normally pegged to some supposedly shocking survey results. Last November, for example, the media were abuzz about an Ipsos Mori study that found a quarter of Britons were less likely to shower daily than at the start of the pandemic. In February, a YouGov survey found 17% of adults in Britain were showering less often than in the Before Times. This week, a company called VoucherCodes came out with a survey that found half of Britons don’t shower daily. Judging by the fact that voucher sites are now running studies on the matter, it seems there is an endless appetite for this kind of hygiene-related content.
AnimalsWashington Times-Herald

If you give a mouse a home, it stays forever

We knew that our first home was going to be a fixer-upper — exactly what we wanted. The fact that our kitchen — for whatever reason — has shingles on the top cabinets or even that the bathroom downstairs has two doors didn’t bug my husband and me. Evidence that...
Posted by
James Garside

How to Live Well Without a Job and with (Almost) No Money

Dolly Freed, Author of Possum LivingPhoto courtesy of Vice. ‘Possum Living: How to Live Well Without a Job and with (Almost) No Money’ by Dolly Freed could just as easily be called ‘How to Kill Stuff and Eat it’ as that’s what the lion’s share of this survivalism classic is about.
EngineeringNew Scientist

AI lets man with paralysis type by just thinking about handwriting

An artificial neural network can interpret signals from the brain of a person who is imagining that they are writing with a pen, and convert them into text. The device converts words accurately at 90 characters per minute, more than twice the previous record for typing with a head- or eye-tracking system.
Entertainmentbtrtoday.com

Let’s Move!

One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it’s worth watching! DJ Meredith motivates you with the latest Electronica from artists like Lexlay, Basto, Greck B and so many more! Tracks like ‘Juicy’ by Anthony Bolt, Jenny Voss will help you smash your fitness goals!. “If your...
capenews.net

Let Us Know Your Landmarks - Editorial

Each week, with news of people retiring or starting in new positions, of businesses opening or closing after years or decades, we are reminded that a town is not so much a collection of buildings and plots of land, but a cumulative history—a cloud of close-knit and far-flung stories—of how its people are spending their time each day.
CelebritiesCourthouse News Service

Let’s Be Sympathetic

I’m not a gossip columnist. I’m not interested in the personal lives of celebrities. I barely know what a Kardashian is. So I can’t explain my reaction the other day when I heard that Bill and Melinda Gates were divorcing. How could this happen? Why would this happen? I’ve never...
Schaumburg, ILSouthwest Times Record

Let's go for a walk

Lee Anna’s remark got my attention. It was a lovely spring day in Schaumburg, Ill., just perfect for a good walk through her blossoming neighborhood. Arriving at the airport the previous evening, I was delighted to see that here in Illinois, spring had just sprung. Redbuds, Bradford pears, crab apples in colors from white to magenta, lilacs, tulip trees, forsythia, tulips, daffodils and hyacinths heralded my arrival in living color. This vibrant second spring showing chased away all concerns about my first flight since COVID-19 began 14 months ago.
Retailmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the … well, junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part...
HealthWCVB

Let’s Get There

Six local doctors and nurse practitioners of color share their personal stories of the coronavirus pandemic—and why taking the shot is the only way out of this mess. Presented by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

This week we will read the books of Hebrews, James, and First and Second Peter. Hebrews is written at least in part to establish that Christ is superior to the angels and to the old Law. Christ as a priest is superior to the priesthood of the Old Law. Hebrews also contains what is commonly known as faith’s Hall of Fame. Many of the Old Testament people we have read about are mentioned for their great faith.