newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hart County, KY

The Perfect Hart County, KY Itinerary

Posted by 
JC Phelps
JC Phelps
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uye62_0a5Dm5ry00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Hey, y’all! From sunrise to sundown, there’s so much fun to be had in Hart County! From culinary adventure, to outdoor tourism, to retail therapy – there’s something in town for everyone. I’m excited to share my perfect Hart County Kentucky Itinerary with y’all today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMZaJ_0a5Dm5ry00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Morning

Have Doughnuts at R&S Salvage Grocery & Bakery

235 Irvin Cemetery Rd., Horse Cave, KY 42749

There’s no better place to start your day than at R&S Salvage Grocery and Bakery. First and foremost, a warning: this place is HUGE! You could spend a good chunk of your morning wandering up and down the aisles — and if you have time, I recommend it. Among the inventory, you’ll see familiar brands and items; however, without hesitation, I can say that you will find many items that you didn’t know you wanted to try, but will be so glad that you did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVcRD_0a5Dm5ry00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

While the groceries are great, the highlight is the bakery. Owned and operated by the local Amish community, these sweets are the real deal, y’all. Steps away from the case, one can see the young women working hard to make each treat — and, if I do say so myself, the smell is intoxicating. Both the doughnuts and the fried pies are glorious, all while being extremely inexpensive. My best tip? Come early — they sell out fast!

Exploring

Explore Hidden River Cave

119 W. Main St., Horse Cave, KY 42749

Amazingly located in downtown Horse Cave (I couldn’t believe the location – it’s literally in the middle of town!), Hidden River Cave is a gem of our state. This was my first time visiting and I left in disbelief that I hadn’t been sooner. From the American Cave Museum, to an amazing zipline, to rappelling — adventure awaits at Hidden River Cave!

Shop Locally

Downtown Horse Cave, KY 42749

After exploring Hidden River Cave, don’t miss out on the plethora of shops that downtown Horse Cave has to offer. From A Walk Through Time, to Geega’s, to Nana’s, to Caveland Antiques, to All Things By Mel, to Sims Studio and Art Shop — you’re sure to leave with a shopping bag or three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4nf5_0a5Dm5ry00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Lunch

5 Broke Girls

904 E. Main St., Horse Cave, KY 42749

5 Broke Girls is self-described as homestyle cookin’ with a Texas twist — and with one bite, you might just be yee-hawin’! From the southern hospitality, to the mason jars, to the chive biscuits, you’re in for a treat at 5 Broke Girls. But, don’t take your eyes off of the prize — the food. Chicken fried chicken, chicken fried steak, ham, fried okra… need I say more?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGKG1_0a5Dm5ry00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07U82Z_0a5Dm5ry00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NZGt_0a5Dm5ry00

Oh, and don’t forget about dessert!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IToPY_0a5Dm5ry00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

WigWam General Store

7015 S Jackson Hwy., Horse Cave, KY 42749

Upon opening the door to the WigWam General Store, I knew that I was in the right place. A place reminiscent of my childhood. Sweet tea out of a plastic pitcher. Seats at the counter, much like those at my favorite Main St. eatery growing up. Having lunch at the WigWam General Store should be on your Kentucky Bucket List — trust me, y’all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzabj_0a5Dm5ry00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJh2b_0a5Dm5ry00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Afternoon Exploration

Visit Dennison’s Roadside Market

5824 S. Jackson Hwy (US 31E), Horse Cave, KY 42749

Sweet strawberries, fresh produce, Kentucky Proud goods, a family-owned farm — need I say more?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jcJX_0a5Dm5ry00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Pet a Kangaroo at Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo

3700 L&N Turnpike Rd., Horse Cave, KY 42749

Yes, we have kangaroos in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. And sloths, lorries, camels, along with a plethora of other beautiful, extremely fascinating creatures — all of which can be found at the Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo.

Dinner + Evening

Enjoy Dinner At Turtlelini’s Pizza and Pasta

103 S Dixie St., Horse Cave, KY 42749

Turtlelini’s is a local favorite. The staff is friendly, the restaurant is homey, and dinner crowd was well-attended. While I don’t know this to be certain, I’d be willing to bet that the people that I saw inside were regulars. Always go where the locals go. Pizza at Turtlelini’s is comprised of fresh, house-made dough + a seasoned sauce that is blended in the kitchen.

JC Phelps

JC Phelps

Louisville, KY
266
Followers
48
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

JC Phelps is a Kentucky-based food + southern lifestyle writer.

 https://jcpeats.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Texas State
County
Hart County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Horse Cave, KY
Hart County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itinerary#Food Drink#Lunch#Grocery Shop#Outdoor Adventure#Dessert#The Perfect Hart County#Amish#The American Cave Museum#Caveland Antiques#Sims Studio#Art Shop#The Wigwam General Store#Kentucky Bucket List#Kentucky Proud#Pasta 103 S#L N#Ky#Downtown Horse Cave#Culinary Adventure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
JC Phelps

Dennison’s Roadside Market: Horse Cave, Kentucky

Hey, y’all! Looking for the perfect farm-to-table market destination in Kentucky? Look no further than Dennison’s Roadside Market, which is located in rural Horse Cave, Kentucky. From stocked greenhouses, to Kentucky-Proud groceries, to the sweetest farm-raised strawberries in the Commonwealth — Dennison’s is a Hart County legacy that attracts visitors from both near and far.
Posted by
JC Phelps

How To Spend A Day In Elizabethtown, KY

Easily accessible off of I65, Elizabethtown is a fantastic day-trip location just south of Louisville. From a very charming downtown, to fabulous boutiques, to southern food, to delicious cocktails — Elizabethtown embodies all that I love about the Commonwealth of Kentucky. To help plan your trip to Etown, I’m proud to share my guide on How To Spend A Day In Elizabethtown, KY with you today!
Hart County, KYWTVQ

T. Marzetti Co. breaks ground on 220-job expansion in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined executives from T. Marzetti Co. and local officials to break ground on the company’s largest ever expansion, a 220-job, $133 million project to increase production of salad dressings, sauces and other foods for retail and foodservice markets. “This expansion...
Lexington, KYPosted by
JC Phelps

Dining Guide to the Southland Neighborhood of Lexington, KY

Lexington, Kentucky isn’t just the Horse Capital of the World — it’s also a city chock-full of delicious restaurants and the Southland Neighborhood of the city is no exception. Largely a residential section of the city, Southland boasts a charm and a devotion that is unique to areas of its nature. The restaurants were full of locals, which says it all: when you dine in Southland, you are having an authentic Lexington experience.
Bowling Green Daily News

Ground broken on Marzetti plant expansion

HORSE CAVE — Gov. Andy Beshear joined executives from T. Marzetti Co. and local officials in Hart County to break ground Thursday on a 220-job, $133 million project to increase the plant's production of salad dressings, sauces and other food products. “This expansion by T. Marzetti highlights the tremendous continued...
Posted by
JC Phelps

Authentic Kentucky Fried Chicken: Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, KY

If you’re on the hunt for an authentic Kentucky dining experience, look no further than the Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, KY. Diners find the finest of country fare served at the Claudia Sanders Dinner House, paying homage to the traditions of the founders: Colonel and Claudia Sanders. If southern hospitality and fried chicken is what you’re after, this is the restaurant for you.
Posted by
JC Phelps

Spotz Gelato Opens In Midway

Looking for Kentucky’s best gelato? Look no further than Spotz Gelato Midway, which is now open at 130 E. Main St. in one of Kentucky’s most charming communities. Your new go-to spot, Spotz has additional brick and mortar locations in Versailles, Georgetown, and Shelbyville.
Adair County, KYweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * TIMING...This morning and afternoon. * WINDS...Southerly to southwesterly wind gusts of 40 mph or more. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
Adair County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford Gusty Southwest Winds on Sunday Strong winds from the southwest will affect the region late Sunday morning through late afternoon. Expect sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Locally stronger gusts are possible in showers and thunderstorms. Winds this strong will make driving difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Unsecured lightweight objects may be thrown around.
WBKO

Gov. Beshear reports 313 cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Gov. Beshear gave the latest update on vaccinations and the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear reported 313 new cases of the virus, five new deaths, and 3 deaths from audits. Among the new deaths was a 78--year-old man from Hart County. The governor said the positivity rate was 3.45%.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Barren; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Russell; Taylor LINE OF STRONG STORMS CROSSING SOUTHERN KENTUCKY At 445 AM EDT/345 AM CDT/, radar indicated strong thunderstorms from 9 miles northeast of Dunmor to near Brownsville to 8 miles southwest of Munfordville to 9 miles northwest of Byrdstown, Tennessee. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Glasgow, Columbia, Morgantown, Greensburg, Albany, Jamestown, Munfordville, Edmonton, Burkesville, and Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent lightning is occurring. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Butler; Casey; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hart; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the following areas, in northwest Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and Warren. * Through late tonight * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning and again later this evening across the watch area. 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall is expected over areas that have already seen recent heavy rainfall.
Posted by
JC Phelps

Elizabethtown Kentucky Dining Guide: Dining In Etown

Just a short drive from my home in Louisville, KY, Elizabethtown is a fantastic day-trip location just south of the city on I65. From a very charming downtown, to fabulous boutiques, to southern food, to delicious cocktails — Elizabethtown embodies all that I love about the Commonwealth of Kentucky. To help plan your trip to Etown, I’m proud to share my Elizabethtown Kentucky Dining Guide with you today!
Posted by
JC Phelps

Bowling Green Downtown Dining: A Kentucky Guide

Bowling Green, Kentucky is most-regarded as the land of Corvettes, the inspiration for the hit by The Everly Brothers, home of Lost River Cave, and, of course, Western Kentucky University. However, Bowling Green is also a wonderful culinary destination in the Commonwealth of Kentucky! As such, I’m proud to present my Bowling Green Downtown Dining: A Kentucky Guide.
Kentucky StatePosted by
JC Phelps

Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Ceremony Canceled for 2021

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association today announced that this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame® induction and ceremony has been canceled. Created by the KDA in 2001, the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame® recognizes individuals and organizations that have made a significant and transformational impact on Bourbon’s stature, growth and awareness.
Louisville, KYPosted by
JC Phelps

Louisville's Ashbourne Farms Introduces Enhanced CSA Program

Ashbourne Farms is enhancing the customer experience of their popular Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program with the addition of materials to make their farm products easier to use. Participants will not only receive their share of farm-raised produce, but as part of a reimagined plan, users will receive an exclusive weekly recipe crafted by Ashbourne Farms’ Executive Chef, Patrick Roney and his culinary team.
Louisville, KYPosted by
JC Phelps

Louisville’s Hell or High Water Reopens on Derby Weekend

Louisville's Hell or High Water reopens on Derby Weekend; James Siegel leads bar team + introduces summer menu. The team at Hell or High Water, Louisville’s most creative cocktail venue, will reopen at reduced capacity on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in time for the Louisville’s most exciting weekend featuring the Kentucky Derby. Patrons can secure a reservation on RESY. Hell or High Water is also pleased to announce the arrival of James Siegel as beverage director. Siegel spent time on the West Coast leading the bar programs at Clifton’s Republic and EightyTwo in Los Angeles. He also participated in the San Diego Spirits Festival and Eat/Drink San Francisco.
Louisville, KYPosted by
JC Phelps

Roast Beef Party Appetizer: Blue Cheese + Henry Bain’s

As it’s Derby season, party food has been immensely on my mind. While designing my menu this year, I wanted to offer a recipe to y’all that requires zero cooking. Yes, that’s correct. Zero cooking. How awesome is that? I know that you’ll love my Roast Beef Party Appetizer, which features delicious roast beef, a blue cheese spread, and Kentucky-made Henry Bain’s Sauce. Your party guests will rave over this recipe – and you will, too!