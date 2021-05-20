newsbreak-logo
NBA

Grayson Allen Injury

HoopsHype
 18 hours ago

Tom Orsborn: Grizzlies have upgraded Grayson Allen (abdominal soreness) from questionable to available. The third-year guard from Duke has missed the team’s last seven games. In 50 contests, he averaged 10.6 points per game while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. email. More Rumors in this Storyline. 7 hours ago –...

NBAOrlando Sentinel

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Will start for Allen

Bane will start Thursday's game against Detroit, Meghan Triplett of Grind City Media reports. With Grayson Allen (abdominal) ruled out, Bane will fill in at shooting guard, as he did for two games last week. Bane struggled in those starts (11 points in 51 total minutes), but he's coming off of a pair of 22-point efforts off the bench. He finished Monday's loss to New York with 22 points, eight boards, three steals and two assists before following up with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists against Minnesota on Wednesday night.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Unlikely to play Saturday

Allen (hand) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Magic. Allen suffered a left hand injury in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, and it appears as though he'll miss a second straight game as a result. If he's ultimately held out, Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton could see increased run for Memphis.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Why the Memphis Grizzlies need Grayson Allen to step up

The Memphis Grizzlies have had an up-and-down season. As most NBA teams do, the Grizz have gone on long winning streaks and horrible losing streaks in a very short period of time. It’s just the way the cookie crumbles in this league. Among the overall team struggles, there are a...
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Still sidelined Monday

Allen (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans. Allen will miss a third consecutive game due to an abdominal strain. Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton could see increased minutes again.
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Spurs vs Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Odds, Spread and Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies are four-point home favorites over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game at the FedEx Forum. The road team won each of the three regular season meetings. A breakdown of Spurs-Grizzlies with odds and a prediction can be found below. It...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Finding the Best Fit for Desmond Bane

In a season of known “data accumulation”, the Memphis Grizzlies look like geniuses, ripping off Danny Ainge for the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to select Desmond Bane out of TCU. All Bane has gone on to do in his rookie campaign is be one of the best rookie snipers the league has seen in terms of efficiency.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

George Kilavkoff's Twitter dig at Duke, Grayson Allen surfaces after hiring

The Pac-12 made notable news on Thursday afternoon with the news that it had hired George Kliavkoff, sports entertainment executive of MGM Resorts, as its new commissioner. The hire, while an unfamiliar name to most, excited some Pac-12 fans across the country as it was a significant change from former commissioner Larry Scott. But the new commissioner quickly was criticized by some fans outside of the Pac-12.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (33-32, 19-14 away) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-47, 12-19 at home) HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. MEMPHIS: Grayson Allen (Questionable, abdomen) Detroit: Hamidou Diallo (OUT, Personal), Wayne Ellington (OUT, Calf), Jerami Grant (Knee, OUT), Josh Jackson (Oral Surgery, OUT), Cory Joesph (Ankle,...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAtheathletic.com

NBA Playoffs: Lakers-Warriors to meet in West Play-In, Jazz clinch No. 1 seed

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will meet to decide the Western Conference's No. 7 seed on Wednesday, while the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs finished ninth and 10th, respectively, and will play in an elimination game. The Portland Trail Blazers clinched the West's No. 6 seed...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Basking in the glow of Taylor Jenkins’ “green light”

We should’ve known Taylor Jenkins was good when he told his team to let that [bleep] fly the moment he set foot in Memphis. Over the past two seasons, he’s helped this team get through the storms — a youthful overhaul, slow starts, COVID layoffs, and injuries to key players (including 9 months without Jaren Jackson Jr.) — to keep this young Memphis Grizzlies squad fighting for playoff positioning and to lead them to their first winning season in 4 years. Sure, it helps to strike gold in the lottery to nab the 2nd overall pick that turned into a generational point guard like Ja Morant. Zach Kleiman and crew deserve credit as well for hitting on draft picks and trades to build a young complementary crew around its cornerstones — while maintaining holdovers from the past regime like Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson, and Dillon Brooks.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.