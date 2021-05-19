newsbreak-logo
Health department says internal cold chain protocol error found in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Saundra Adams, KTUL staff
KTUL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is contacting 1,150 individuals who received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after an internal cold chain protocol error was discovered and immediately corrected. THD said in a news release, that there is no known health risk to these individuals, and...

ktul.com
