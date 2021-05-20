Are you the type of person God saves?

About this time every year, when I’m starting to get run down from guiding, the terrestrial season arrives, and I’m blessed with a second wind. I’m always astonished at how the addition of terrestrials can make my familiar waters seem so fresh to me, even after I’ve already spent hundreds of hours during the season drifting flies through the same riffles, runs and pools. Despite the terrestrial season being one of my busiest times of the year guiding, every day I’m more excited than the last. I tip my hat to the creator and give thanks, for he sure did a fine job of planning out the life cycle and timing of the terrestrials. Yep, life is grand for the fly fisherman when the terrestrials are out. The water and air temperatures (at least where I live) are usually warm enough to leave those stinky waders at home, and the longer days allow us the luxury of staying on the water for a few extra hours.