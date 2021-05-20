Renter advocates push to see Prop. I funds put to use

San Francisco’s dog population seems to have exploded during the public health crisis; so too has the resulting stream of canine poop. The dominant way to dispose of this doo-doo is through the use of plastic bags, which’re no less environmentally damaging than plastic shopping sacks, cups, and straws. Long-time 20th Street resident Maureen Ebersole and her inventor brothers, Ed Bevans and Henry Bevans, have launched a Kickstarter campaign to reduce dog-generated plastic, offering pre-orders of Rover’s Neighborhood Scoop, a patented plastic-bag-free way to collect and discard droppings. The design features no hand contact, convenient transportation in a sealed, odor-free cannister, easy disposal into a toilet as recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, simple to clean and reuse. The Kickstarter crusade runs until the end of this month.