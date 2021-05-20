newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Renter advocates push to see Prop. I funds put to use

By News The City
San Francisco Examiner
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco renters have hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid rent costs accrued since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now many are worried they’ll be evicted without the help of continued rental assistance from the city. Supervisor Dean Preston, joined by advocacy groups Anti-Displacement Coalition and Faith in...

www.sfexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prop#Real Estate Transfer Tax#Eviction#For Rent#Housing Assistance#Tax#Government Debt#State Costs#Breed#Examiner#Rent Debt#Rent Relief#Unpaid Rent Costs#San Francisco Renters#Tax Revenue#Protections#Money#Back Residents#Advocacy Groups#Government Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Below-Market-Rate Condominiums to be Built in Mission Bay

Condominiums offered at below-market-rates (BMR) to moderate-income buyers are being developed at 350 China Basin Street, where an eight-story building on Mission Bay South Block 9A (MB9A) is in the design process. The edifice will ultimately feature 148 BMR condos available to first-time homebuyers who earn 80 to 110 percent of San Francisco’s Area Median Income (AMI). Groundbreaking is expected in April 2022.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Short Cuts

San Francisco’s dog population seems to have exploded during the public health crisis; so too has the resulting stream of canine poop. The dominant way to dispose of this doo-doo is through the use of plastic bags, which’re no less environmentally damaging than plastic shopping sacks, cups, and straws. Long-time 20th Street resident Maureen Ebersole and her inventor brothers, Ed Bevans and Henry Bevans, have launched a Kickstarter campaign to reduce dog-generated plastic, offering pre-orders of Rover’s Neighborhood Scoop, a patented plastic-bag-free way to collect and discard droppings. The design features no hand contact, convenient transportation in a sealed, odor-free cannister, easy disposal into a toilet as recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, simple to clean and reuse. The Kickstarter crusade runs until the end of this month.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

COVID Tracker: 36,517cases, 540 deaths

Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump. While numbers are at all time lows in SF, Taiwan reminds us that what goes down can come back up. When is the next public school year and what will it look like? Who knows? Joe has...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
San Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.