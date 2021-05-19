newsbreak-logo
Covid-19 booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Fauci says

By Virginia Langmaid, Amir Vera, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the world may be opening up because of the increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, top medical experts say there may be another round of shots needed within about a year. A booster Covid-19 vaccine for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

