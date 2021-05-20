newsbreak-logo
Judge denies St. Peter's request to delay Dr. Weiner lawsuit

By PHIL DRAKE philip.drake@helenair.com
Sidney Herald
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA district court judge on Wednesday denied a request from St. Peter’s Health to delay a lawsuit filed against the hospital by an oncologist who was fired late last year. St. Peter's had previously asked the court to delay the lawsuit until Dr. Thomas Weiner had exhausted the in-house remedies detailed in the hospital's bylaws before turning to the courts. The judge said the administrative process would not adequately address the claims being made.

