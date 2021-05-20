newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Dynamite Live Coverage & Results 5/19/21

By WNW Staff
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Wednesday night, and you know what that means... They will both be at the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. Lock up and Christian gets the early advantage. Takedown gets one. Sydal gets one of his own followed by the snapmare. They go into the corner where Christian gets a cheap shot. He trips up Sydal on the ropes as he goes for the moonsault press. Dropkick through the ropes by Cage! Roll back into the ring for two. Diving uppercut by Cage gets two. Sydal hip tosses Cage and gets a drop kick. Meteora by Sydal gets two. Cage throws Sydal into the corner but eats a spin kick. Charge by Sydal connects with knee strikes for two. Cage counters out of the Lightning Spiral with a drop of his own. Spear misses and Sydal gets a sunset flip for two. Grounding strait jacket by Sydal but Cage rolls out of the way. He drops Sydal but misses with the charge. Sydal misses the flip and Cage spears him for two. Sydal tries to get a standing moonsault but Cage counters into the Killswitch for the victory. [**] Pretty standard fare which was a series of counters.

www.wrestlingnewsworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Matt Sydal
Person
Scorpio Sky
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Dean Malenko
Person
Don Callis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Spear#Killswitch#Kingston#Tnt#Pinnacle#Mjf#Rebel#Orange Cassidy#Omega#Stadium Stampede#Nwa Women#Red Velvet#Inner Circle#Varsity Blonds#Friday Night Dynamite#Sydal Hip Tosses#Cage Counters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEProwrestling.net

Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage, Darby Allin vs. Preston “10” Vance, Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, The Young Bucks vs. Mike and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Brian Cage vs. “Hangman” Adam Page: A hot opening match with a surprising outcome. Page has been thoroughly protected as the number one contender, so it was an unexpected development for Cage to pin him. The match was laid out really well with Cage’s pre-match attack softening the blow for Page taking the loss and setting up the need for a rematch. On a side note, did AEW pull the plug on the story of Cage and Ricky Starks having issues or is that still happening?
WWE411mania.com

Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.12.21

THE Rs Are BACK!!! Check out this week’s edition that covers RAW, NXT, and AEW!. It’s Wednesday…you know what that means. AEW starts with a weird, “I’m home from war, son” video starring John C. Reilly. Credits roll. It’s awkward. They make the upcoming Moxley vs Nagata a huge deal,...
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 8) Review 5.10.21

Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Oh, we’re nearly at a 2 hour run time this week. Joy. Well on the plus side we’ll have Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti, and more in action. Per usual Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are on commentary.
WWEPWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Blood And Guts

Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.090 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This AEW viewership is up 22.6% from last week’s show, which drew 889,000 viewers for the Blood & Guts go-home show. Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 5.5.21

Last night’s edition of AEW was the highly anticipated Blood and Guts show. The first hour of the show was pre-taped and the second hour was LIVE and dedicated to Blood and Guts. The show drew an average of 1.090 million viewers and ranked 1st. This is up from last...
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite to return to traveling schedule starting in July

For the first time since March 2020, AEW Dynamite will return to a live weekly touring schedule, touting in a press release that they will be the first major pro wrestling company to do so. The company announced the news Monday with their first three days and venues with more...
WWE411mania.com

Details On Attendance For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which had the Blood & Guts match, had an attendance of 1,600. The company sold 1,000 tickets, so there were 600 unpaid. The company had hoped for 2,500.
Miami, FLewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Note Regarding AEW’s Dynamite Tapings

According to a report from Fightful, the current plan is for AEW to resume live touring starting July 7th, holding a television taping for Dynamite in Miami, Florida. Starting tonight, AEW will be taping Dark & Dark: Elevation ahead of Dynamite tomorrow. The company will continue with more tapings on...
WWEPWMania

News Regarding The Production AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

With the Blood and Guts steel cage being constructed prior the the start of AEW Dynamite’s May 5th broadcast, the first hour of the show was taped on a different night. Jacob Cohen was in attendance for the live show and noted that fans in attendance were providing crowd noise for the pre-taped matches. Scott Fishman compared the situation to audience members reacting to a viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show film. Prior to Dynamite starting, AEW President Tony Khan said that fans could get a refund if they didn’t like the format of the show.
WWEPWMania

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Preview For Tonight (5/5)

AEW will present their Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT. The main event will feature The Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle in a 10 man double ring match. Besides Blood & Guts tonight’s show will also feature a Fatal 4-Way to name new #1 contenders to the World Tag Team Championship, Miro speaking on his future, & more.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (5/5): AEW Dynamite: Blood And Guts Review

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) and Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following WWE RAW,...
WWE411mania.com

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite had a surge in ratings for their special Blood & Guts episode, as it was #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic. The show had 1,090,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating (548,000 viewers). The show also had a 0.19 in the 18-34 demographic. It managed to actually beat two of the four networks in 18-49 and it’s also the first week the show won males 35-49 (279,000 viewers), even getting more than WWE RAW (264,000) and Smackdown (223,000). Dynamite was 4th in women 18-49, doubled all of the other shows in men 18-49, was #3 in 18-34, #8 in women 12-34, #1 in men 12-34 and #1 by a lot in 25-54.