AEW Dynamite Live Coverage & Results 5/19/21

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means... They will both be at the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. Lock up and Christian gets the early advantage. Takedown gets one. Sydal gets one of his own followed by the snapmare. They go into the corner where Christian gets a cheap shot. He trips up Sydal on the ropes as he goes for the moonsault press. Dropkick through the ropes by Cage! Roll back into the ring for two. Diving uppercut by Cage gets two. Sydal hip tosses Cage and gets a drop kick. Meteora by Sydal gets two. Cage throws Sydal into the corner but eats a spin kick. Charge by Sydal connects with knee strikes for two. Cage counters out of the Lightning Spiral with a drop of his own. Spear misses and Sydal gets a sunset flip for two. Grounding strait jacket by Sydal but Cage rolls out of the way. He drops Sydal but misses with the charge. Sydal misses the flip and Cage spears him for two. Sydal tries to get a standing moonsault but Cage counters into the Killswitch for the victory. [**] Pretty standard fare which was a series of counters.