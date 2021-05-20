newsbreak-logo
Officials remove sailboat off Kauai that was causing reef damage

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 12 hours ago

Officials from three Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) divisions removed an illegally moored, 29 ft sailboat from the South Shore Ocean Recreation Management Area (ORMA) on Kaua'i on Tuesday. According to the DLNR, the vessel was left in the ORMA for more than 72 hours and did not...

