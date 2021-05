BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tori Ryan didn’t just see a moon in the sky above Rotary Park on Saturday night. She saw a friend gone much too soon. “It feels good, especially since we lost our past teammate Gabby,” said Ryan, after Tennessee High defeated Daniel Boone 2-1 to claim the District 1-AAA softball championship. “I can feel her presence, it looks like that moon is smiling at us, it looks like Gabby there. It is really cool, it is an unreal feeling.