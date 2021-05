The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division announces the operation of Phase III of the thermal temperature screening and facial imaging project at Hawaii’s five major airports that accept trans-Pacific flights. Phase III consisted of the installation of the facial imaging technology that will help airport representatives efficiently pull passengers aside who have been detected to have an elevated core body temperature of 100.4 degrees and higher, a common symptom of COVID-19, by thermal screening cameras installed in Phase I and Phase II.