Yes, employers can legally require their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. This right, however, is not absolute. Employers must consider and provide reasonable accommodations to employees who are unable to get the vaccine because of a medical disability or a sincerely held religious belief. Employers who implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccine programs or policies must also be careful to comply with other restrictions of the Americans with Disability Act which restrict medical examinations and questioning of employees regarding medical conditions. Employers who have a unionized workforce should consult with and work with the union to implement any mandatory vaccine program. Many employers have taken the approach to “encourage” their employees to take the vaccine rather than mandate that they do.