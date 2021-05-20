newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cher announces biopic in works at Universal Pictures

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3kUo_0a5DZqVN00

The beat goes on for Cher.

On the eve of her 75th birthday, Cher announced that an official biopic of her life is in the works, Variety reported.

The as-yet-untitled film will be produced at Universal Pictures, with “Mamma Mia!” producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman handling the production tasks, the website reported. Eric Roth will write the screenplay, according to Variety.

Cher, who turns 75 on Friday, announced the film in a tweet.

Deadline was the first outlet to report the news of the biopic.

Craymer and Goetzman worked with Cher on the “Mamma Mia!” sequel, Here We Go Again” in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cher will also serve as a producer on the biopic, Variety reported.

Roth previously worked with Cher on the 1987 thriller “Suspect,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Roth’s credits also include “Munich,” “A Star Is Born” and “Forrest Gump.”

Cher’s six-decade career as a singer, actress, television star and fashion trendsetter has led to several awards. She won an Oscar in 1988 for her role in “Moonstruck,” took a Grammy Award in 2000 for best dance recording and won an Emmy Award in 2003 for an outstanding variety music special, according to Variety.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Goetzman
Person
Cher
Person
Eric Roth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Pictures#Television#Best Actress#Mamma Mia#Theyy#Mia S#Variety#Producers Judy Craymer#Gary Goetzman Producing#Works#Moonstruck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheubj.com

Universal Pictures Delayed The Release Date of The 355

Universal Pictures has chosen to move the delivery date ofThe 355, up multi week to January 7, 2022. This comes after the film saw a postponed discharge from January 2021 to January 14, 2022, because of the COVID pandemic. The film was reported in 2018 with a top pick cast including Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o, alongside Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan. It has since finished recording, and a trailer has been delivered to give fans an energizing glance at the film.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Universal Pictures International Apologizes to Laverne Cox Over 'Promising Young Woman' Dubbing

Universal Pictures International has apologized to Laverne Cox for giving her a male voice in the Italian-language version of “Promising Young Woman.”. “We are deeply grateful to Laverne and the transgender community for opening our eyes to a bias that neither we nor many in our industry had recognized,” a spokesperson from Universal Pictures International said in a statement. “While there was no malicious intent behind this mistake, we are working diligently to fix it. We have begun redubbing Ms Cox’s voice with female actors in our international territories and are pushing back release dates to ensure the correct version is available. We are sorry for the pain caused but are thankful that we can address the situation on this film and prevent similar mistakes from happening again on future projects.”
MoviesHelloGiggles

Universal Pictures Has Been Unacceptably Using Cis-Male Actors to Dub Laverne Cox's Voice

The release of Promising Young Woman has been pushed back in Italy, as it was discovered last week that Universal Pictures Italy had dubbed Laverne Cox's character with a man's voice. Originally scheduled to premiere on May 13th, Una Donna Promettente used actor Roberto Pedicini in place of Cox. After the studio shared a teaser clip to social media on May 6th, an uproar broke out—and for good reason.
Celebritieswbrz.com

Seth Rogan appears to be distancing himself from James Franco

A once dynamic duo known for their irreverent humor, Seth Rogan and James Franco collaborated on at least eight films together and garnered a cult following. It seemed the two were inseparable. In fact, in 2017, Rogan took the time to publicly praise his collaborator as a friend who was "great" and 'helped him be happier in his work.'
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Seth Rogen Says He Has No Intention of Working With James Franco Again

Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with his longtime collaborator and friend James Franco again. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen revealed that both his professional and personal relationship with Franco have suffered after multiple women lodged complaints of sexual misconduct against the actor. When...
CelebritiesPopculture

Nicole Kidman Is in Full Lucille Ball Glam in New Photos From Biopic Set

If director Aaron Sorkin hoped to keep Nicole Kidman's look as Lucille Ball a secret until the first trailer for Being the Ricardos comes out, the paparazzi are not privy to this plan. More photos from the set surfaced this week, showing Kidman in full costume as the I Love Lucy star. The film also stars Javier Bardem as Ball's husband, Desi Arnaz, who co-starred on I Love Lucy as Ricky Ricardo.
MoviesPopculture

Overlooked Cameron Diaz Comedy Just Added to Netflix

Netflix added a host of hidden gems to its catalog this month, including the underrated 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing starring Cameron Diaz. The rom-com also stars Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, Thomas Jane, Frank Grillo, Jason Bateman, Eddie McClintock and Lillian Adams. It joins a growing list of nostalgia hits in Netflix's "recently added" category.
MoviesVariety

Future of Film Output Deals Set at Every Studio but Universal Pictures

With Sony Pictures recently signing an output deal with Netflix and giving Disney access to the subsequent film windows across all Disney platforms, that leaves Universal Pictures the only major studio that has yet to determine a new pact in the Pay 1 window for its titles amid a sea of shifting strategies in the streaming age.
Moviesdailysoapdish.com

Disney Working On New Jim Henson Biopic!

If you’ve grown up with the muppets, from Sesame Street to The Muppet Show, then you’ll recognize the name Jim Henson, even if you were born long after he was alive. The muppet creator was a Mississippi native whose claim to fame was creating all of the muppet characters, which were a childhood staple in most American households when us first-gen millenials were growing up.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Microids Announces That Flashback 2 Is In The Works

It’s always a surprise whenever a sequel to beloved game is announced right out of the blue without any buildup, but this is one sequel that the even the vast majority of gamers probably didn’t see coming. As seen below, French developer and publisher Microids recently took to Twitter to announce that Flashback 2, a sequel to the award-winning 1992 cinematic platformer, is now in development.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

F2P Game Heartland Set in The Division Universe Announced

Ubisoft announced a new free-to-play game. Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland will expand the universe presented to players in 2016. Ubisoft outlined its plans to develop The Division franchise. Among them was the announcement of a new game titled Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland. It will be a free-to-play game that will expand the universe presented to the players in 2016, when the first installment of the series launched. At the same time, it is aimed not only at fans of the franchise. To play, you will not need knowledge of previous installments of the series.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: New Hungarian Motion Picture Festival Announces 2021 Dates

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian Motion Picture Festival, the annual showcase of Hungarian cinema, will take place this year in Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi from 23 to 26 June. Its predecessor, the Hungarian Film Week, was traditionally held in Budapest, but this year the National Film Institute – Hungary and the organisers of the Veszprém-Balaton 2023 European Capital of Culture programme have reimagined the annual celebration of the Hungarian cinema.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Halston trailer: Ewan McGregor stars as iconic gay fashion designer in new Netflix drama

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Halston, sharing a first glimpse of Ewan McGregor in character as the iconic gay fashion designer.Roy Halston Frowick was an American designer who rose to international fame in the 1970s. He is best known for designing the pillbox hat worn by Jackie Kennedy at her husband’s inauguration. He died in 1990 of Aids-related cancer.Set to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence”, the trailer sees McGregor’s Halston on a mission to “change the face of American fashion”, obsessing over the finer details and attending drug-fuelled parties.“I’ve been an outsider my whole life until one day I just...