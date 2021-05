First Community Corporation, headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina, and the holding company of First Community Bank, would like to congratulate J. Thomas "Tommy" Johnson on his retirement from its board of directors on May 19, 2021 after 17 years of service. With Mr. Johnson's retirement, Chimin J. "Jimmy" Chao will assume the role of chairman of the board and W. James "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. will serve as vice chairman of the board.