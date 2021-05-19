newsbreak-logo
Update: Kenney announces 'largest jobs training program in Alberta's history' to begin Thursday

By Amanda Stephenson
Vermilion Standard
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications will be accepted starting Thursday for a massive jobs training program that Premier Jason Kenney said could put more than 22,000 Albertans back to work. The program, dubbed Alberta Jobs Now, will be the largest jobs training program in the province’s history, Kenney said Wednesday. Up to $370 million in funding — $185 million from the provincial government and $185 million in matching funds from the federal government — will be made available to private and non-profit employers in the form of grants to cover salary or training costs for unemployed or underemployed Albertans.

