Dark Pictures House of Ashes gameplay coming next week

*Major SPOILER WARNING* Part 5 of our Resident Evil Village walkthrough shows you how to complete the Doll Workshop puzzle in House Beneviento and collect all 1 File collectible, 5 Treasure collectibles, and 2 Goat of Warding collectibles. 01:20 - Goat of Warding 01:48 - Ethan's Visions Begin 05:30 - Goat of Warding 08:40 - Angie welcomes you to the Doll Workshop 09:25 - Examine the Mia Doll for: Silver Key (Key Item), Blood Covered Ring (Key Item), & Winding Key (Key Item) 12:15 - Wedding Ring (Key Item) 13:05 - Combination Lock Solution 13:40 - Music Box Solution 15:11 - Tweezers (Key Item) 15:45 - Film (Key Item) 16:45 - Film Solution 18:00 - Scissors (Key Item) 18:30 - Cutscene: Ethan receives a phone call 19:30 - Brass Medallion (Key Item) 20:35 - Well Door Puzzle Solution 21:30 - Breaker Box Key (Key Item) 22:30 - Spoiler: Chase Sequence Begins 24:45 - Relief of a Child (Key Item) 25:50 - Fuse (Key Item) 30:05 - Spoiler - Donna Beneviento / Angie Boss Fight 33:22 - Four-Winged Unborn Key (Key Item) 33:35 - Angie Treasure 33:45 - Legs Flask Treasure 36:50 - Find Weapon: W870 TAC Shotgun 38:00 - Sun and Moon Ball (Key Item) 38:40 - Madalina (Head) Treasure 39:05 - Find: Photo of a Strange Bird 39:25 - Miss Madalina (Treasure) 39:55 - Labyrinth Puzzle Solution (Onyx Skull Treasure) 40:43 - Luthier's Key (Key Item) 40:50 - Gardener's Diary File Check out our full Resident Evil Village guide for collectible locations, boss strategies, tips, secrets, and more! https://www.ign.com/wikis/resident-evil-8-village.