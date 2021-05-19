Dark Pictures House of Ashes gameplay coming next week

CMON and Spin Master Games have delighted quite a few Marvel fans with their Marvel United: X-Men Kickstarter, which at this point includes a massive amount of fan-favorite heroes and villains from the X-Men universe as well as new modes and upgrades. The campaign is wrapping up soon, but if you're still on the fence, we might be able to help you make your final decision. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to try out a prototype version of Marvel United: X-Men, and as you can see in the video above, it features the X-Men going toe to toe with none other than Mystique.