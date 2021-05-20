Ford reveals the all-electric F-150 Lightning
Ford has unveiled what's quite possibly one of its most important models in the company's history with the all-electric F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning turns their most successful model into a high-performance, high-utility EV, bringing the truck into the 21st century with a modern look while still keeping the F-150 DNA fully intact. The truck will come in two models: a standard-range battery and an extended-range battery, which both feature four-wheel-drive and a targeted 775 lb-ft of torque, more than enough power for a towing capacity of 10,000 lbs.www.acquiremag.com