newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford reveals the all-electric F-150 Lightning

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has unveiled what's quite possibly one of its most important models in the company's history with the all-electric F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning turns their most successful model into a high-performance, high-utility EV, bringing the truck into the 21st century with a modern look while still keeping the F-150 DNA fully intact. The truck will come in two models: a standard-range battery and an extended-range battery, which both feature four-wheel-drive and a targeted 775 lb-ft of torque, more than enough power for a towing capacity of 10,000 lbs.

www.acquiremag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Battery Power#Hp#Peak Power#Level 2 Ford#All Electric F 150#F 150 Lightning#Torque#Models#Hp#Feature#High Utility Ev#Storage#Company#Usb Ports#Deliveries#Electrical Outlets#Worksite Tools#Pre Order#Rationing Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

Rimac Displays Its 1,888 HP C_Two Hybrid Hypercar In Public

The Rimac C_Two is shaping up to be unlike any other performance car before it and recently, one was spotted on the streets of Zagreb, Croatia. It has been more than three years since the C_Two was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018 but most of the show cars and prototypes that have been revealed by the Croatian car manufacturer have been painted white or silver. This prototype really stands out thanks to its blue paint that makes it stand out even more.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Maybe This Is What The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Like

The Ford F-150 Lightning debuts on March 19, but we still don't have a clear idea of what the whole truck looks like. WB.Artist20 gave Motor1.com permission to re-publish his renderings of how the electric pickup might look. The front is the part of the truck that we know the...
Carspowernationtv.com

Ford To Use This Name For Their Electric Pickup: You Might Not Be Happy

Few things in the car and truck world are what we consider blasphemous, and what Ford has done could be taken that way. According to a document released by Ford to Car and Driver, their newest electric pickup truck will bear the name F-150 Lightning, which was first found on the original SVT F-150 Lightning released by the company in 1993. The electric F-150 Lightning is set to reach dealerships next year – that is if the national chip shortage doesn’t persist.
CarsAutoweek.com

Tested: 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Is a Stealth EV

Automakers can choose from two basic templates when building an EV: Build one that's just like a gas car they already make (Kia Soul EV, Hyundai Kona Electric) or try something completely new (BMW i3, Jaguar I-Pace, Ford Mustang Mach-E). When Volvo was designing its first EV, it chose the former path. The electric XC40 Recharge P8 looks just like the gas-powered XC40, inside and out. And it rides on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture platform, just like the gas XC40 (and the Polestar 2), so the Recharge's driving character is remarkably similar to that of the gas car. But some things have changed. The gas XC40 tops out at 248 horsepower, and base models are poky at the track. The Recharge has 402 horsepower from two electric motors, and the acceleration times to prove it.
CarsCarscoops

Lamborghini Introduces Various Carbon Fiber Options For The Urus

Lamborghini has introduced a plethora of new carbon fiber options for the Urus, making the super SUV look even more special. These parts come from the Lamborghini Accessori Originali program and include a distinctive car cover that helps to protect the SUV, although it does appear quite thin and would probably be best suited to indoor rather than outdoor storage.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New BMW 2 Series Coupe teased in camouflaged photos

BMW has released some camouflaged photos of their new BMW 2 Series Coupe and they have also revealed some more details about the car. The new 2 Series Coupe is in the final stages of development and testing and BMW have started to test the car out on the track.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's How The Ford Explorer Timberline Stacks Up Against The Competition

Off roading is done best with short wheelbase vehicles like the two-door Jeep Wrangler, new Ford Bronco, Mercedes G-Wagen or Land Rover Defender. They're better at fitting through tight trails both lengthwise and widthwise and all feature hardcore 4WD systems with locking differentials and low ranges. But all of them only have two rows of seats, which means you can bring five people at most for your next off-road adventure.
Carshiconsumption.com

The ‘Kerfton’ Was Designed To Be The Ultimate Off-Road Family Camper

Barry Trippit is an Australian off-roading and Overlanding enthusiast that wanted to share his passion for off-grid exploration with his growing family — ultimately leading the seasoned engineer to design and release the ultimate family-friendly off-road camper, dubbed the Kerfton. The Kerfton camper trailer resembles a bed of a full-size...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Super White Toyota Tacoma

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Steel Wheels, Tacoma SR, 2.7L I4 DOHC 16V, RWD, Super White, Cement Gray w/Fabric Seat Trim (FB), 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Radio: Entune AM/FM/CD, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Odometer is 37646 miles below market average!
BicyclesBikeRadar

Look Keo 2 Max Carbon pedals review

Look’s Keo 2 Max pedals sit mid-range in the iconic pedal brand’s line-up and bring the company’s top-end technology to a more appealing price point. The carbon body is topped with a wide, stainless steel plate that aims to offer improved power transfer, with a 25 per cent increase in the surface area compared to the cheaper Keo 2 Classic model: 500mm² compared to 400mm².
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ford to Reveal New Battery-Electric F-150 Lightning Next Week

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said that its upcoming electric pickup truck will take a name from its past -- "F-150 Lightning" -- and that it will be fully revealed at a live-streamed event on May 19. Ford's much-anticipated electric F-150 is expected to go head-to-head with electric pickups from Tesla...
Carsrenewanews.com

Ford reviving F-150 Lightning for electric F-Series pickup

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Ford has confirmed that it’s using the F-150 Lightning name for its upcoming fully electric F-Series models due starting in 2022. The automaker disclosed little more about the electric F-150 Lightning, but it announced an official reveal date of May 19, and indicated that the model will bring “stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities” to…
CarsNBC Philadelphia

Ford Names New F-150 Electric Pickup Lightning With Plans to Reveal It May 19

DETROIT – Ford Motor's upcoming all-electric F-150 pickup truck will be called Lightning, a name last used by the automaker for street performance trucks in the 1990s. Ford released the name Monday along with plans to unveil the truck at 9:30 p.m. EDT on May 19. The reveal will take place at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. It will be broadcast across social media platforms as well as 18 high-profile public spaces such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard, the company said.