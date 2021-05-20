newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

A decade after Caughlin Fire, NV Energy looks to power shut-offs to reduce fire risk

By Joe Hart
mynews4.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReno, Nev — Back in November of 2011 the Caughlin Fire, driven by powerful winds, destroyed 28 homes in south Reno and caused more than $10 million dollars in damage. The cause was determined to be arcing power lines. Despite that, when NV Energy set-out to craft its own natural...

mynews4.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Industry
Reno, NV
Business
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv Energy#Fire Power#Power Company#Wildfires#Caughlin Fire#The Reno Fire Department#Galena#Psom Public#Truckee Meadows Fire#Tmfpd Fire#Power Shut Offs#Tahoe Basin#Fuels Mitigation#Arcing Power Lines#Northern Nevada#Nv Energy Set Out#Homeowners#South Reno#Area#Powerful Winds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Washoe County, NVKOLO TV Reno

Dozers, NV Energy, more crews helping TMFPD battle fires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trying to prevent fires from happening. After a memorable 2020 fire season for all the wrong reasons the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District made some changes in 2021. “We have more personnel, more equipment, and we have equipment that is staged in strategic locations that can...
Nevada Statepvtimes.com

Major energy bill aims to speed green power, jobs in Nevada

Democratic state lawmakers unveiled a sweeping renewable energy bill Thursday that they say will pave the path for Nevada to meet its renewable energy goals while boosting jobs along the way. Senate Bill 448, introduced in the Senate on Thursday, would “capitalize upon our regional position in the western United...
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Prices at the pump in Reno-Sparks, May 17

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Your weekly prices at the pump for regular gas in the Reno and Sparks area, according to Gas Buddy. Prices are up nearly 9.5 cents in the state from last week's average of $3.45, and up 18.5 cents from last months average of $3.36, according to Gas Buddy's fuel insights page.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

I-15 traffic volume in Southern Nevada running above pre-pandemic levels

Traffic volume around the Las Vegas Valley has slowly been getting back to pre-pandemic levels — especially along the busiest road in the area. Combined traffic volume on three points of Interstate 15 (at Primm, Sahara Avenue and Mesquite) saw a total daily average of 370,637 vehicles in April, 3 percent above April 2019 — the last year before the pandemic reduced traffic numbers — when an average 360,345 vehicles were recorded, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Nevada StateCleanTechnica

Nevada Aims to Plug Vehicles into Renewable Energy

Nevada is considering legislation that would help the state drive on cleaner, cheaper electricity. Senate Bill (SB) 448 (Brooks) would speed the approval of transmission lines needed to move low-cost, renewable electricity across the region and would accelerate the deployment of cars, trucks, and buses fueled by that clean electricity.
Nevada Statennbw.com

HOPCo acquires Reno-based Spine Nevada, forms partnership

Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company recently acquired Reno-based Spine Nevada and its affiliated brands, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada. Terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed, according to a May 6 press release. , which advised Spine Nevada in the transaction. Greg Koonsman...
Nevada StateMiami Herald

Mixed reactions to cancellation of Burning Man in Nevada

The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada, where some businesses and tourism officials say they’ll miss the economic boost from festival-goers but health officials are glad they won’t contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The counter-culture festival in the...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Nonprofit seeks to help low-to-moderate income homeowners with repairs

A non-profit organization that helps low-to-moderate income earners with home rehabilitation began work locally this year and discussed its objectives Wednesday with the Reno City Council. Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada, the local chapter of the national organization Rebuilding Together, began work here in January. It’s one of 130 chapters across...
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Reno businesses react, change rules after CDC's mask guidance

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) update to mask guidelines across the country and the adoption of those guidelines by the Silver State, News 4 checked in with local businesses to get their thoughts on the news. Due to the timing...
Carson City, NVKOLO TV Reno

Biker incident shuts down US 395/I-580 near Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Northbound U.S. 395/Interstate 580 was closed at the boundary of Carson City and Washoe County due to an overwhelming number of Mongol motorcycle gang members, authorities said. Traffic cameras show the highway has reopened. A group of Mongols were driving to Reno Friday afternoon and perhaps...
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Reno require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative - Pharmaceutical Sales 2. Entry Level Outside Sales Rep / ADT / Uncapped Commission / Weekly Pay 3. Customer Service Representative - INTERVIEW TOMORROW!! 4. Shift B- Quality Assurance 5. 2D-Picking/packing 6. Entry Level Retail Service Merchandiser 7. Kynd Cannabis 8. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 9. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 10. Customer Service Representative
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in Reno

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: State of the Art Digitally connected “Smart Home” Condominium Unit centrally located in the heart of downtown Reno just a few steps away from the beautiful Truckee River and Wingfield Park. The thoughtfully remodeled Studio unit is blue tooth enabled and digitally connected throughout. The finishes have been reimagined with the sophisticated styling of a European Pied-à-terre. Ask the Google Assistant via Smart Home Hub to control your lights, window shades, heating/cooling, door locks & more Listing Agent: Rob Simpson Email Address: nvsimpson@yahoo.com Broker: Trans-Action Realty 500 This Turnkey hands free love shack is filled with natural light from the oversized windows, great Southern exposure and peek a boo Mountain View! Located in a true Vintage Mid-Century High Rise, the property features include a fabulous rooftop deck for star gazing and entertaining. Step out for a short walk and you’ll discover award winning restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, museums, movie theaters, Reno Aces baseball stadium, entertainment, a co-op grocery and much more. The University of Nevada provides higher education just minutes away. For those felling lucky you can visit a nearby casino and for the outdoor enthusiast you’re just a short drive away from winter recreation and multiple golf courses. As a full time residence, a weekend home or an Airbnb investment opportunity, the attention to detail and aesthetic features of this one of a kind condominium will deliver a true pride of ownership.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rob Simpson, Trans-Action Realty 500 at 775-284-1313</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning mansion over-looking the Truckee River - fully restored with a quality reminiscent of Old World Craftsmanship. Features include 8 bedroom suites, 9 full & 5 half baths, 9 fireplaces, grand ballroom, parlor, library, wine cellar/tasting room, large game room, new kitchen with butlers pantry adjoining formal dining room that seats 80+ guests & 3 large terraces. Walk to Reno's downtown lifestyle from the crown jewel of the world's Biggest Little City - new home of Tesla Gigafactory & other majors.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katrine Watson, Chase International - TC at 866-889-4817</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The BIGGEST Condo in the Palladio in Downtown Reno, NV "The Biggest Little City in the World". If you love luxury High Rise living in the middle of all the action; you have found your destination. Just a wonderful location and place to be! Also present is a wine chiller and dry bar, 2 balconies, storage and 2 assigned parking spaces in a secured garage. New security system will be completed by mid April. Must have key fob to enter elevators, parking garage and front door. "Pets upon approval". Entertainment, dining, gaming, post office, salon, bars, world renown events such as Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, Santa Crawl, Italian Festival; all literally just steps outside your front door. There is no other Downtown Reno, Luxury High Rise with better location, views or amenities. THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy De Haan, Chase International-Damonte at 866-471-5356</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a West facing unit with fantastic views of the mountains and wonderful sunsets to be seen from your private decks. This home was used as a getaway so is like new. This is a wonderful home within walking distance to everything downtown Reno has to offer, walking and bicycle paths along the Truckee River, fine dining, theater, shows, Reno's almost year round activities and much more!The kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar with an open floor plan. Listing Agent: Tim M Koskinen Email Address: timkoskinen@charter.net Broker: Reno/Tahoe Realty Group, LLC Condo is furnished which could be purchased with or without. Owners use the unit on occaision only. Easy to show!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tim Koskinen, Reno/Tahoe Realty Group, LLC at 775-473-8899</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

City of Reno warns against misleading fundraiser for area’s homeless

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is warning the community of a misleading fundraiser for the area’s homeless. A flyer has reportedly been going around on social media for the ‘Nevada Cares Challenge.’ It asks for donations to support our area’s homeless using the new shelter as a way to lure in donors.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Reno’s tourism decline moderate compared to U.S. overall

Officials at the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) this week said data shows the region’s tourism industry is faring better than the national average. Northern Nevada’s outdoor attractions and the increased number of flights to Reno’s airport are being credited, in part, for the less dramatic decline. RSCVA reported...
Posted by
This Is Reno

COVID-19: 60 variants in Washoe County despite downward trend

The Washoe County Health District is reporting 60 COVID-19 variants in the region, including four cases of the B.1.617 variant first identified in India. Nonetheless, District Health Officer Kevin Dick said on Thursday that COVID-19 trends in Washoe County continue to be encouraging. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases has fallen to 39. That’s down from a high of nearly 500 in late November following Thanksgiving.
Washoe County, NVnnbw.com

Washoe, Carson see double-digit YOY increases in taxable sales for February

On April 26, the Nevada Department of Taxation released its newest monthly report for taxable sales, revealing significant increases in several Silver State counties. For example, Douglas County's 4,761 merchants reported $70.3 million in taxable sales, up from $65.6 million despite the extra day in February 2020, according to the report April 26 report.
Washoe County, NVcovid19washoe.com

50 additional COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries reported

50 additional COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries reported. May 7, 2021. Reno/Sparks, NV – The Regional Information Center is reporting 50 additional COVID-19 cases in Washoe County with 66 recoveries. The State of Nevada announced on its dashboard that more than 150,000 Washoe County residents are fully vaccinated (151,486 total, which...
Washoe County, NVcovid19washoe.com

2 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Washoe County

2 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Washoe County. May 6, 2021. Reno/Sparks, NV – The Regional Information Center is reporting two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County, pushing the total to 671 since March 2020. The deceased are a female in her 60s and a male in his 50s, both had an underlying health condition.