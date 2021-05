Songwriter, vocalist and producer Doss broke through with a cult following in the early 2010s, putting out a slew of tracks from 2012 to 2014 before seemingly disappearing as quickly as she emerged. She was featured on other projects, including a remix with SOPHIE for her OIL OF EVERY PEAL UN-INSIDES NON STOP remix album and collaborated with Ryan Hemsworth & Kotomi on an EP back in 2016, but there was little solo work between then and now. Doss also remixed Zsela just two weeks ago. However, it was in March when a new single “Puppy” emerged that people realized that a comeback was in the cards and now three singles later, we have a full EP titled 4 New Hit Songs out today.