newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Marilyn Joanne Heil

mesabitribune.com
 10 hours ago

Marilyn Heil, 72, of Keewatin, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living in Duluth. Marilyn was born Nov. 24, 1948, to Robert and Elsa (Wikholm) Quarn in Two Harbors. She was a member of the Congregation of the Good Shepherd Church, Marilyn was also on the church council. She volunteered for Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. Marilyn was employed at several different places including the Keewatin City Hall, she also worked as a head election judge and managed the apartments in Keewatin. Marilyn was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge, she also volunteered at numerous places in the community.

www.mesabitribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minn#The Church Council#Cub Scouts#The Vfw Auxiliary#Dougherty Funeral Home#Two Harbors#Moose Lodge#Husband#Great Grandchildren#Daughters#Duluth#Chisago City#Alaska#Hibbing#Juneau
Related
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

GRACF welcomes new board members

The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation is excited to announce the addition of five new members to their Board of Directors: Christina Andersen, Sarah Anderson, Kyle Erickson, Diane Larson and Josh Skelton. They bring extensive community leadership expertise, as well as their own unique experiences, to the Foundation’s work. Here is a little background on each of them.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Law Report

At 8:37 p.m., an assault was reported at the Itasca County Jail involving two inmates. The case is under investigation. At 8:56 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation. THURSDAY, APRIL 29. Motor vehicle fire:. At...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Downtown Spring Celebration, May 1-8

The Downtown Spring Celebration is underway this week. Two scavenger hunts in downtown Grand Rapids will keep all ages busy looking for clues and a chance to win a prize. Game cards can be picked up at the Itasca County Historical Society or any participating business. The Kids Scavenger Hunt...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Spring Online Fundraising Event

After this last year it finally feels that we can see that there are brighter days ahead. Nonprofit organizations in the area, however, are still feeling the impact of COVID-19 and will continue to feel those effects for some time. That is why GiveMN.org is presenting another spring online giving event for nonprofits and schools in Minnesota from May 1-11. Last spring, $5.2 million was raised in the opening days of the pandemic. This fundraising event is geared to help nonprofit organizations and schools plan for what happens next, continue to move through this crisis or to simply re-open their doors.