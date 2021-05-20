Marilyn Joanne Heil
Marilyn Heil, 72, of Keewatin, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living in Duluth. Marilyn was born Nov. 24, 1948, to Robert and Elsa (Wikholm) Quarn in Two Harbors. She was a member of the Congregation of the Good Shepherd Church, Marilyn was also on the church council. She volunteered for Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. Marilyn was employed at several different places including the Keewatin City Hall, she also worked as a head election judge and managed the apartments in Keewatin. Marilyn was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge, she also volunteered at numerous places in the community.