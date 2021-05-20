BC-Chart Canterbury Park-6-Add

Now through May 24, Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) festivals are running in both Michigan and New Jersey on PokerStars. Both events are running concurrently May 8-24 with more than $3 million in total guarantees between them spread among 285 individual tournaments, most events having a High, Medium, and Low tier. There are events for players of all sorts with buy-ins ranging from $5 to as high as $2,000 and formats from the intricate and challenging 8-game to no-frills no-limit hold'em.