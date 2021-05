PHILADELPHIA — Back in November 2016, back when Jalen Hurts was 18 years old and the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Alabama in more than three decades, back when nobody had to monitor Jeopardy! each night for tells and insights into what the NFL's most valuable player might be thinking, Aaron Rodgers said some interesting things, as he often does. They were so interesting, in fact, that they're relevant now, to Hurts and the Eagles, in ways that, quite obviously, no one could have foreseen then.