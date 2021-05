With NFL minicamps a few weeks away and training camp following not long after, the Houston Texans are facing a dilemma with quarterback Deshaun Watson has only begun. His team, fans and the NFL office have kept an eye on Watson since the allegations of sexual assault were revealed two months ago. Still, after 22 cases filed against him, news about his availability with the Texans has been relatively stagnant. Watson had reportedly demanded a trade prior to his legal issues, and that isn't on the horizon at this time.