Martin Freeman slams Jim Carrey’s ‘Man on the Moon’ method performance as ‘narcissistic,’ ‘literally deranged’

As someone who became an avid follower of the Saw franchise during its reign as kings of horror in the mid-to-late 2000s, there was a little mental whiplash at the news of Spiral, the latest entry in the ever-expanding world of the Jigsaw killer, casting two A-list names to lead the charge. One of those names is not only an active executive producer of the film in his own right, but his rise to fame came through establishing himself as one of the world’s most successful and popular comedians.