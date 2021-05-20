BC-Chart Penn National-8-Add

A weekend that started sweet ended sourly as the Panthers’ baseball team was swept by N.C. State in a weekend crucial to Pitt’s regional hosting chances. On the heels of being announced as a finalist for regional hosting, Pitt dropped all three games at home to the Wolfpack. The series loss to N.C. State is the fourth series loss of the season. Despite the Panthers' success this season, the bullpen continued to be a big question mark, mostly the bullpen’s depth. This weekend, that depth was tested and they did not pass allowing ten runs in three games.