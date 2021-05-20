BC-Chart Penn National-8-Add
8th-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 49.660, 1:14.850, 1:41.050, 00.000, 1:47.770. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Shower the People;124;1;3;4-3;4-1½;4-½;2-hd;1-no;D. Cora;3.70. Well Born;122;3;1;2-hd;3-2½;3-1;1-hd;2-7½;M. Inirio;8.60. More Thunder;122;6;2;1-2;1-1;1-3;3-4;3-hd;J. Hernandez;2.30. Maynooth;122;2;5;5-3½;5-8;5-8;4-1½;4-3¼;D. Whitney;5.40. Wind Ridge;126;5;4;3-2½;2-1½;2-½;5-2;5-½;M. Aguilar;1.50. Where's the Ben's;122;4;6;6;6;6;6;6;A. Wolfsont;25.10. 1 (1);Shower the People;9.40;4.20;2.40. 3 (3);Well Born;7.20;3.00. 6 (6);More...www.northwestgeorgianews.com