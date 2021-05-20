newsbreak-logo
BC-Chart Penn National-8-Add

northwestgeorgianews.com
8th-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 49.660, 1:14.850, 1:41.050, 00.000, 1:47.770. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Shower the People;124;1;3;4-3;4-1½;4-½;2-hd;1-no;D. Cora;9.40;4.20;2.40;3.70. Well Born;122;3;1;2-hd;3-2½;3-1;1-hd;2-7½;M. Inirio;7.20;3.00;8.60. More Thunder;122;6;2;1-2;1-1;1-3;3-4;3-hd;J. Hernandez;3.20;2.30. Maynooth;122;2;5;5-3½;5-8;5-8;4-1½;4-3¼;D. Whitney;5.40. Wind Ridge;126;5;4;3-2½;2-1½;2-½;5-2;5-½;M. Aguilar;1.50. Where's the Ben's;122;4;6;6;6;6;6;6;A. Wolfsont;25.10. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-2/3-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $70.25. $0.5...

BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-8-Add

8th-$23,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.080, 45.140, 1:10.650, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.010. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Knockalittlelouder;123;10;2;1-1;1-2;1-4½;1-3;D. Saenz;6.80;3.40;3.20;2.40. Saintsgotrobbed;123;1;6;4-hd;5-hd;3-1½;2-no;T. Thornton;3.40;3.20;1.80. Smiling Song;123;6;5;7-1;7-hd;4-1;3-1;J. Stokes;4.40;8.10. Saber Run;123;3;7;5-hd;2-½;2-½;4-¾;A. Broussard;17.90. Outlaw X.;123;8;9;9-1;10;7-hd;5-1½;R. Morales;6.40. a-Half Ours N Stormy;120;7;1;6-1;4-½;5-hd;6-1¾;E. Tejera;5.10. a-Three Run Homer;123;5;3;3-1;6-1½;6-1;7-1½;A. Green;5.10. Broadway Jones;120;9;8;8-½;8-½;8-2½;8-2¾;P. Cotto, Jr.;25.20. Seeley;120;2;10;10;9-hd;9-6;9-13¼;G. Melancon;21.50.
BC-Chart Golden Gate Fields-8-Add

8th-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 45.670, 58.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.690. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Winner: B M, 5, by Paynter-Busy Mis. Scratched: Chieftain's Lady. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Busy Paynter;125;8;1;1-1;1-2;1-3;1-¾;A. Espinoza;11.20;4.60;4.40;4.60. Friend of Autism;125;3;6;8;7-hd;6-hd;2-¾;K. Frey;3.80;2.60;1.60. Persuasive Lips;125;4;3;5-1½;5-hd;4-hd;3-¾;E. Roman;6.20;9.80. Miss Ski;125;1;8;7-hd;6-½;5-1½;4-1;F. Monroy;6.10.
BC-Chart Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

Sam Houston Race Park Results Thursday May 6th, 2021. 8th-$14,500, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:70.830. Trainer: Arnold Lewis. Winner: SOR G, 4, by One Famous Eagle-Beautiful Fire. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Famous Fire Eagle;128;1;1;1-1;1-1½;1-1;A. Zuniga;8.20;4.00;3.40;3.10. Wiz;126;6;2;2-hd;2-1;2-¾;N. Villatoro;2.80;2.80;1.20. Los Hollamitos;125;7;4;3-hd;3-1;3-¾;A. Rivera;3.20;4.40.
BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-8-Add

8th-$6,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 46.840, 59.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.150. Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Discreet Cat-Officer Big Red. Scratched: Top Hat Titan, Folds of Honor. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Gatto Rosso;120;1;5;6;2-½;1-3;1-6;W. Ortiz;7.40. Pretty Stormy;123;3;2;3-1½;3-½;2-2;2-3¼;M. Ccamaque;2.40. Siete Leguas;120;4;4;4-hd;4-hd;4-hd;3-1;Y. Yaranga;4.50. Rum On...
BC-Chart Churchill Downs-8-Add

8th-$102,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 25.260, 51.420, 1:16.780, 1:40.820, 00.000, 1:52.440. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Attorney Tim;124;9;6;2-½;2-½;3-½;4-½;1-nk;R. Santana, Jr.;9.00;4.80;3.40;3.50. Cibolian;124;6;7;5-hd;6-1;2-½;1-1;2-2;T. Gaffalione;12.60;7.40;12.10. Tulfarris;124;1;2;6-1½;5-hd;4-2;3-½;3-nk;C. Lanerie;3.60;3.20. Absam;126;7;10;9-1;9-1;6-hd;5-1½;4-1¼;J. Graham;5.90. El Ahijado;124;10;5;1-½;1-1;1-1;2-1;5-1;A. Jimenez;57.30. Beachwalker;124;4;8;10;10;10;7-6;6-nk;J. Leparoux;4.30. Hellorhighwater;124;2;3;8-1;8-1½;9-2;6-hd;7-5;R. Bejarano;6.80. Tiz Rye Time;124;3;4;7-½;7-1;8-½;8-½;8-1¼;B. Hernandez, Jr.;21.10. Toma Todo;124;5;1;4-½;4-½;5-hd;9-½;9-nk;A. Beschizza;5.80. Crown...
BC-Chart Remington Park-8-Add

8th-$10,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:95.610. Winner: B F, 3, by Apollitical Blood-Painted Laico Bird. Scratched: Shesa Ms Perry, Jess Is the Boss, Peves Jackpot Jack. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Apollitical Bird;124;7;2;1-½;1-1;1-1½;J. Klaiber;6.40;4.20;3.00;2.20. Cr Appollitical Joe;126;4;1;2-½;2-1;2-1;B. Packer;6.40;4.40;9.20. One Incredible Hock;124;1;5;3-hd;3-½;3-nk;N. Duran;3.20;1.70. His Time...
BC-Chart Prairie Meadows-8-Add

8th-$12,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.270, 45.420, 57.790, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.640. Winner: B G, 6, by Eddington-Sausalita (IRE) Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Fly First Class;124;5;2;2-1;2-1½;1-2;1-1;J. Melancon;24.60;9.80;5.20;11.30. Rumpole;124;2;5;3-hd;4-½;3-hd;2-1;S. Doyle;3.80;3.20;2.10. Rock City Roadhog;124;4;3;4-hd;6-1;5-½;3-½;F. Wethey, Jr.;3.40;8.30. Blank It;124;7;6;6-hd;5-2;6-5;4-hd;A. Pusac;7.00. Swingin' Sam;124;6;4;5-2;3-½;2-hd;5-5;K. Roman;2.50. Knight Disruptor;124;3;1;1-½;1-hd;4-½;6-9¼;A. Martinez;3.00. Cold Snack Thirty;124;1;7;7;7;7;7;A. Triana...
Pitt Baseball Swept By Wolfpack

A weekend that started sweet ended sourly as the Panthers’ baseball team was swept by N.C. State in a weekend crucial to Pitt’s regional hosting chances. On the heels of being announced as a finalist for regional hosting, Pitt dropped all three games at home to the Wolfpack. The series loss to N.C. State is the fourth series loss of the season. Despite the Panthers' success this season, the bullpen continued to be a big question mark, mostly the bullpen’s depth. This weekend, that depth was tested and they did not pass allowing ten runs in three games.
UCF basketball adds UNLV transfer Cheikh Mbacke Diong

The UCF men’s basketball program added another transfer to its roster with the addition of former UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong. The 6-foot-11, 235-pounder spent the past four seasons with the Runnin’ Rebels and averaged 21.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He was a three-year starter at UNLV, appearing in 115 games during his career.