MLB

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is a ‘mythical legend in human form’, MLB pitcher says

By Daniel Canova
foxwilmington.com
 10 hours ago

Los Angeles Angels do-it-all superstar Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of the MLB season through the month of May, and other players across the league are recognizing how great of a player he truly is. Ohtani smashed his 14th home run on Wednesday, and it caught the eye of...

MLBPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Shohei Ohtani making history with 2-way success for Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — The only weakness in Shohei Ohtani's incredible two-way game these days is his control, and it's bugging the Los Angeles Angels' star. Although Ohtani is off to a superb start to a season with no analogue in the past baseball century, he has walked 19 batters in his four mound appearances.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels waste Shohei Ohtani’s best game of the season

Shohei Ohtani continued to amaze, striking out 10 in seven strong innings, but received little offensive support and was let down by the Angels bullpen in a 5-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday night in Houston. Limiting walks was the key to Ohtani’s longevity on Tuesday, entering the game...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Smashes two-run shot

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The left-handed hitter hit a homer run off Josh Fleming in the third inning. It was the tenth dinger for the electric Ohtani and he is now slashing .273/.322/.645 in 2021.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani to make delayed start against Rays

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday night, two days after being scratched because of a sore right elbow. Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) was hit by a pitch on the elbow Sunday but remained in...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Rays rally to beat Angels after Shohei Ohtani splits

Now you see it, now you don’t. That is Shohei Ohtani’s split-fingered fastball in a nutshell, the Angels right-hander using his trademark disappearing pitch to disarm the Tampa Bay Rays for five scoreless innings in Angel Stadium on Wednesday night. Then what initially seemed like a questionable move by manager...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Wild in five scoreless innings

Ohtani completed five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one hit and six walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. The two-way star appeared downright dominant at times against the defending American League champions, racking up 15 swinging strikes and limiting the Rays to only one hit (a single). However, he also threw a wild pitch and walked six batters, pushing his pitch count to 84 and contributing to a somewhat early exit. Ohtani's 2.41 ERA and 37.1 percent strikeout rate through four starts are undoubtedly impressive, but his 1.39 WHIP and 21.0 percent walk rate provide some reason for concern. Still, Ohtani is showing this season that his potential is almost boundless, making him a valuable fantasy asset as both a hitter and a pitcher. His next start on the mound will likely come at Houston near the beginning of next week.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Angels: Albert Pujols release about giving Shohei Ohtani more ABs, moving Jared Walsh to 1B

Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh are in line to benefit the most from the Angels designating Albert Pujols for assignment. General manager Perry Minasian told reporters Thursday that cutting Pujols was “more about Jared Walsh playing the right position (and) Shohei Ohtani being in the lineup on a daily basis.” Ohtani will be LA’s primary designated hitter when he isn’t pitching and Walsh is moving to first base full time after shuttling between there and right field.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Start pushed back due to fatigue

Ohtani's next start was pushed back due to fatigue Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels have allowed Ohtani to take on as heavy a workload as he can on both sides of the ball this year, though that's required frequent minor adjustments to his schedule. He's reportedly not injured but will need a bit more time before he's ready to return to the mound. He won't start Tuesday against Cleveland as previously scheduled but should be on the mound somewhere between Wednesday and next Friday.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani aims to subdue Astros

One night after receiving an exceptional performance from their bullpen in a pinch, the Los Angeles Angels had to figure the odds were slim that they would get another stellar effort. The circumstances didn't seem favorable at the onset, with the Angels placing scheduled starter Alex Cobb on the 10-day...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Win Pitcher’s Duel 5-1 over Angels and Ohtani

For those who didn’t watch the game, you might wonder how a 5-1 game was a pitcher’s duel. This was a game for the ages. Both teams, yes the losing Angels too, should be heartened by what happened tonight. And for much the same reason. It was a pitcher’s duel...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Launches 11th homer

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. He produced the Angels' first run in the top of the sixth inning as he swatted a Nick Pivetta offering over the Green Monster. Ohtani has slowed down somewhat at the plate, going 11-for-48 (.229) through 12 games in May, but he's still launched three of his 11 homers on the year during that stretch.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Shohei Ohtani strikes out 10, then plays right field for Los Angeles Angels

Apparently it wasn't enough that Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of one-run ball and struck out 10 Houston Astros hitters while serving as the Los Angeles Angels' No. 2 hitter on Tuesday night. In the bottom of the eighth, with the score tied and his spot due up in the next half-inning, Ohtani also checked in as the Angels' right fielder.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBFrankfort Times

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Boston closer Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop...