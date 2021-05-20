Tansy Serediak’s Soul-Soothing Book Helps Quieten Your Mind

Jesus was a thorn in the side of religious people. The Sadducees, a Jewish sect not believing in the resurrection of the dead and the Pharisees who demonstrated faith by traditions, living according to rituals for dress, jewelry, hair as well as many religious holidays held no love for Christ. A self-important Pharisee tested Christ questioning, “…which is the greatest commandment of the law?” Matthew 22:36. Jesus answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment.” Matt. 22:37, 38 Heart – and undivided will with one goal, serving God. Ones’ heart chases after that which pleases Christ. One does not justify compromising actions or situations, one walks away. When I married, I gave my Heart to my new Bride.