Life has been a little chaotic, hasn’t it? The reason you’re experiencing these shakeups is because the universe is waking you up and pushing you to give TLC to certain parts of yourself. The caveat is that you will feel as though you’re too all over the place to give energy to particular situations and people. The reality is — you’re not. You’re exactly where you need to be. Concentrate and meditate on what you want to accomplish and heal. Then, you can make moves no matter what’s in store for you this week.