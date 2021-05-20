NCAA announces adjustments to transfer waiver guidelines for 2022
Last month, the NCAA officially adopted the one-time transfer waiver expected. Now, second-time transfers are being addressed. On Wednesday, the Division I Council announced it has approved new waiver guidelines for student-athletes who aren’t eligible for the one-time transfer exception. These new guidelines would apply to anyone who doesn’t meet the criteria for the one-time transfer exception, including athletes wishing to transfer a second time.www.saturdaydownsouth.com