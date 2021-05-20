NCAA announces adjustments to transfer waiver guidelines for 2022

GAINESVILLE — Roy Williams no longer has to grapple with the NCAA Transfer Portal, but not before he was blindsided by the behemoth now ruling college basketball. During 33 seasons, 903 wins and three national titles, Williams saw 13 players transfer from his programs at Kansas and North Carolina. Six players left during Williams’ final two seasons in Chapel Hill, when his teams were a combined 32-30 for a man with a career winning percentage of 77.4.