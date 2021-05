Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. On today's episode, Nathan King discusses Auburn's SEC-high five post-spring practice transfers, which have all come in the last six days. He's then joined by Jason Caldwell, who gives his thoughts on the transfer situation and what it means for Auburn and college football at large. Keith Niebuhr and Nathan then close things out, as Keith breaks down Auburn's two known transfer targets at the moment.