Baseball is full of odd stories and superstitions. One could say to play baseball you have to be a little superstitious of some things. Maybe it's eating the same meal before each game after you hit a home run, it could be a lucky undershirt or socks, or maybe it could be as simple as an unremarkable BIC pen. Terry Ryan, former Minnesota Twins General Manager had that unremarkable BIC pen, but it was remarkable to him for reasons I will share in just a moment, and while he was attending at Chaska Cubs game, he dropped that pen under the bleachers and nearly cried.