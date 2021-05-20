Ron Cook: Tristan Jarry’s bounce-back performance saved Penguins in Game 2

Petr Mrazek – Carolina Hurricanes: With the last week of the regular season nearing, the goalies that are cracking the great list are goalies to keep an eye on heading into the playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes as an entire team have posted a great regular season and thus, Mrazek is the first goalie to crack the list. Since returning to the Carolina roster in April, the 29-year-old netminder has not picked up even one regulation loss. He currently has a record of 6-1-3, with a save percentage of .934 and a GAA of 1.77. When considering goalies who have played in at least 10 games, he has the highest save percentage and lowest GAA in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes will wrap up their regular season on Monday with a game against the Nashville Predators.