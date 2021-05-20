newsbreak-logo
Ron Cook: Tristan Jarry’s bounce-back performance saved Penguins in Game 2

By Ron Cook Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 10 hours ago

On this night, they sang his name. Unlike the other afternoon, there was no expletive in front of it. Such is life for an NHL goaltender at playoff time. When his team loses, it’s all his fault. But when it wins? He’s the biggest sports hero in town. That is...

NHLhockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 5/3/21 vs PIT; Phantoms Blanked by Bears

The final week of what has simultaneously been a very short and yet interminable 2020-21 NHL season is upon Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-7) before they head into a crucial offseason that has many question marks and few clear-cut answers. On Monday and Tuesday, they will host Mike Sullivan's East...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Penguins survive slugfest, end season series vs. the Flyers with a win

PHILADELPHIA — The Penguins escaped Wells Fargo Center with a win Tuesday and have to be thrilled that they aren’t coming back to this place for a while. The Philadelphia Flyers were eliminated from playoff contention last week but had no problem getting up for another showdown with their Keystone State rivals. In a snarling end to the season series, the Penguins took home a 7-3 win.
NHLFrankfort Times

Penguins goalies Jarry, Smith out for finale vs. Sabres

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their top two goaltenders for Saturday's regular-season finale against Buffalo. Coach Mike Sullivan ruled Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith out with minor injuries on Friday.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins 3 Stars of the Month – April 2021

As the 2020-21 NHL regular season winds to a close, many teams’ fates were decided in the month of April. The Pittsburgh Penguins held a record of 10-4-1 in April and clinched a spot in the postseason for the 15th consecutive year. Reaching the playoffs is no small feat when...
NHLbangthebook.com

Penguins vs. Flyers Free Pick – 05/04/21

It is a fairly quiet night in the sports world. There are only seven NBA games and just five NHL games. We have our usual run of MLB games, weather permitting, but those that aren’t into betting baseball may be able to catch that show on Netflix or Hulu this evening.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Flyers Demolish Rival Penguins 7-2 On Pride Night

The Philadelphia Flyers, who were celebrating their Pride Night, played host to their cross-state rivals in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. The Flyers ended their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 7-2 victory over the Penguins in South Philadelphia. The seventh edition of this season’s Battle of Pennsylvania opened with...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Cook: Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby need to be better right now for Penguins

The Penguins’ embarrassing 7-2 road loss Monday night to the lousy Philadelphia Flyers was hurtful to their chances of finishing first in the East Division, but there were a couple of positives. Really. Evgeni Malkin played for the first time since March 16 after missing 23 games with a lower-body...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Masterton Nominee DeSmith Embodies Perseverance

This is a story about a kid from New Hampshire, an undrafted goaltender who worked his way to the NHL with the help of many, including a position coach he likes to call Buck and an ex-Navy Seal. Who had a major career disappointment at the start of 2019-20 and now, at age 29, is back to a good place – and back in the NHL.
NHLWeirton Daily Times

Penguins goalies Jarry, DeSmith to miss end of the regular season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will finish the regular season without their top two goaltenders. Coach Mike Sullivan ruled Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith out with minor injuries on Friday. The Penguins close the regular season Saturday in Buffalo. DeSmith, who started his professional career with the Wheeling Nailers...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Flyers Drop Heated Tilt To Penguins In Elliott’s 500th Game

The Philadelphia Flyers played host to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night in the eighth and final meeting between the two rivals this season. The Flyers, who were celebrating goaltender Brian Elliott’s 500th NHL game, could not give the occasion the proper celebration and lost 7-3. The Penguins, who were...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Cook: Evgeni Malkin holds key to Penguins' playoff success

You would think I would have learned my lesson. Before the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, I wrote the Penguins couldn’t win the Cup without injured Kris Letang. I double- and triple-downed on that thought before the second-round series against the Washington Capitals. Of course, the Penguins won that series in seven games and went on to beat the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators to win the Cup.
NHLPensBurgh

Breaking down the goalies: Tristan Jarry

This is a guest post written by former professional hockey player and current goalie coach Rob Gherson. His background and links to follow his work can be found at the end of this article. Playoffs are the best time of the hockey season. The games get more intense as the...
NHLNBC Sports

Carolina duo of Mrazek and Nedeljkovic looking good entering playoffs

Petr Mrazek – Carolina Hurricanes: With the last week of the regular season nearing, the goalies that are cracking the great list are goalies to keep an eye on heading into the playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes as an entire team have posted a great regular season and thus, Mrazek is the first goalie to crack the list. Since returning to the Carolina roster in April, the 29-year-old netminder has not picked up even one regulation loss. He currently has a record of 6-1-3, with a save percentage of .934 and a GAA of 1.77. When considering goalies who have played in at least 10 games, he has the highest save percentage and lowest GAA in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes will wrap up their regular season on Monday with a game against the Nashville Predators.
NHLNHL

POSTGAME 5: Penguins Pull Away

In the final game of the 2020-21 season series between the teams, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. The Flyers finished the season series at 5-3-0 against the Penguins. Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson (2nd goal of the season) notched the...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tristan Jarry a full participant at Penguins practice

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has said all along that the Penguins expect to have goalie Tristan Jarry ready for Game 1 of the playoffs. Tuesday’s practice was more affirmation of that. The No. 1 netminder participated with the full group in a full capacity. This comes one day after he took part in a workout with goaltending coach Mike Buckley. All signs say he’ll be good to go when it counts.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Ron Cook: Penguins have every reason to believe they are Cup contenders

There are no guarantees at playoff time. We all know that. Think back to 1993. The Penguins went into the postseason with five Hall of Fame players — six, if you want to count Jaromir Jagr — and a Hall of Fame general manager and coach. They were a 119-point team and finished the regular season on a 17-0-1 roll. They took out the New Jersey Devils in the first round but were stunned by the New York Islanders in seven games in the second round. It was the most hurtful series loss in franchise history. It denied an amazing team a shot at a third consecutive Stanley Cup.
NHLarcamax.com

'Added pressure' but an 'opportunity' -- what awaits Tristan Jarry in his first NHL postseason

It took seven years and a meltdown from Matt Murray, but Tristan Jarry last August made his first NHL playoffs start, with Pittsburgh’s season on the brink. He was rock solid, particularly in the final two periods as the Montreal Canadiens pushed. He shrugged off one Joel Armia shot. Stared down a point-blank blast from Phillip Danault. Flashed the glove on a Brendan Gallagher breakaway.
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tristan Jarry day-to-day with upper-body injury

The Penguins will be without their top two netminders for Saturday’s season finale against the Buffalo Sabres. Tristan Jarry finished Thursday’s game but did not practice on Friday. His status is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He joins Casey DeSmith, who remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan...