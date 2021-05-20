newsbreak-logo
Frederick County, MD

County Council votes to increase school construction fees for developers

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 8 hours ago
Buy Now Construction continues on the new Waverley Elementary School on Waverley Drive that is planned to open in the fall. Staff photo by Bill Green

After years of back-and-forth and a spirited discussion Tuesday night, the Frederick County Council voted to update fees for developers looking to build homes in crowded school districts.

Council member Steve McKay (R), who sponsored the bill, said the decision will bring the fees in line with inflation and rising school construction costs, easing an unfair tax burden on the rest of the county and eventually reducing crowding in classrooms.

The council voted 6-1 in favor of the bill, with Council member Phil Dacey (R) opposed. He argued the fee hike would hurt homebuyers, rather than developers, and that it ran afoul of the county’s goal to make housing more affordable.

But the bill’s supporters countered that the increased revenue from the fees — which vary based on the home type and location, but will amount to thousands of dollars per home — were worth it.

“This isn’t about home affordability. This is about school affordability,” McKay said. “These are building projects into overcrowded school districts that we’ve had to build schools for, have had to redistrict for, causing untold dislocation and angst for the families involved.”

The fee system was introduced in 2011, and it’s been a thorn in the council’s side ever since. Before it was adopted, developers looking to build in crowded school districts had two options: pause their project, or pay to build a new school or expand an existing one to offset the impact from the new homes.

Developers “willingly, anxiously, gleefully” agreed to pay mitigation fees instead, McKay said, with the understanding that the county would increase them over time to keep pace with inflation and the changing costs of school construction. But that never happened.

Now, 10 years later, McKay said the developers who “locked into” the fee agreements haven’t been paying their fair share.

For council members Jerry Donald (D) and M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), the issue hit close to home.

Donald recalled teaching in a portable at Linganore High School as new homes popped up and more students flooded in. The halls were jammed every day, he said, and students would often eat their purchased lunches in his classroom because their break had ended by the time they reached the front of the line.

“It was just a stunningly terrible situation, and it stayed with me,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything for those kids back then, but I can do something for the kids coming in the future.”

Keegan-Ayer echoed that sentiment. Her own children went to crowded schools, she said, and often took classes in portables.

“I remember kids in portables and what that meant in the early 2000s when we had a sniper in the area,'' she said. “I remember what happened in this county when we had tornadoes move through and kids were in portables.”

McKay has told the council the legislation would allow the county to collect $95 million in school construction mitigation fees — an increase of more than $40 million from what’s currently being paid.

In some cases, that would mean developers’ fees would more than double.

Before the debate, council members heard criticism from Paul Rose, a lawyer with Miles & Stockbridge who’s representing Oakdale Investments, LLC, the developer that built Lake Linganore.

Rose said his client “has always been willing to do its part to address the needs of Frederick County Public Schools,” but the bill unfairly targets certain communities, including Lake Linganore.

“We all share confusion and inability to explain how these fees are calculated,” he said.

During the meeting, though, McKay walked through each calculation involved in determining the fees. The math comes from state estimates of school construction costs and the average number of students generated by each type of new home in a certain area. McKay said it “isn’t nearly as challenging as some of our commenters have made it out to be.”

And while McKay didn’t dispute that the fee increases would likely result in slightly higher home prices — the sticking point for Dacey — he said it wouldn’t be make-or-break for the average customer looking to buy in the developments in question.

After the vote, the council heard recorded messages from two residents expressing support for the change. One of those was from a woman who said she had 8- and 4-year-old sons and moved to Frederick three years ago.

She was drawn to the county partially because of its schools, she said, but has been alarmed at the crowding she’s seen since she’s arrived.

“Our students are suffering, our teachers are suffering, and I think ultimately, down the road, it is going to limit our children’s potential,” she said.

Keegan-Ayer agreed. Proposed changes to the school construction fee have been batted around the council for years, she said, and the council should have acted on them sooner.

“It’s time to rip the Band-Aid off and let the infection drain out,” she said. “And we’ll move on.”

